Short Orders (Birdie's Cafe)

The delightful Highland Park Pies and Cafe has a new name, Birdie’s Cafe (4110 W. Martin Drive). Thankfully, though, little else has changed. Located inside a former private residence, Birdie’s exudes charm with a fireplace in the main room, a conservatory with slate floors and a few other hideaways. The cozy clutter of bric-a-brac makes for nice indoor seating, but this time of year the prime tables are outdoors. A half-gazebo and umbrellas provide a bit of shade, and there is a gardener’s delight of blooming flowers. The Boerner Botanical Gardens should have a cafe like this. Like Highland Park, Birdie’s makes its own cakes and pies, and the breakfast and lunch menus also show little sign of change. Think of light summery fare like croissants, a hummus wrap and salads. Birdie’s remains a gem, though it can be a challenge to find with the reconstruction of the Highland Boulevard Bridge.

Photo by Amelia Coffaro