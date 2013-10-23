Sweet Dreams Are Made at Cream City Swirl

×

In November, Bay View will have a new spot to satisfy asweet tooth. Cream City Swirl (2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is expected to open.The treat shop will occupy freshly renovated digs in an historic 100-year-oldbuilding. Long-time Bay View resident and Cream City Swirl owner, Susan Nolan,is planning to serve frozen yogurt, freshly made sweet crepes and gelato. Theintended café-like atmosphere is being designed to encourage patrons to relaxand enjoy time with family and friends. Plans are already being considered toadd outdoor seating for next year.