T.J. Aliota’s Decadent Burger

Though it lies in the city of Milwaukee, T.J. Aliota’s is easier to reach from Whitefish Bay (261 E. Hampton Road, at the intersection of Hampton and Santa Monica in a small strip mall). Half of the place is a popular bar, while the other half is a casual restaurant serving sandwiches and a Friday fish fry. Prices are moderate to begin with, but lunch offers a deal that cannot be beat: A half-pound Black Angus burger with a choice of fries or homemade tater tots is just $4. The fine-quality meat is tender and juicy. Cheese costs extra ($1.50), but if you splurge you’ll get a burger topped with an abundance of blue cheese. It all adds up to one truly decadent sandwichno wonder the bar is so busy, even in midday.