Thiensville’s Greek Prime Minister

Greek-American family restaurants are so ubiquitous that little things can make the difference. Thiensville’s Prime Minister (517 N. Main St.) distinguishes itself on at least a couple of accounts. The clean, well-lit space is attractive, its beige stucco walls painted with twigs and branches for an earth-tone tableaux at every booth. The food leaves a lasting impression as well, especially breakfasts that take from the owners’ ethnic heritage. Souvlaki and eggs features succulent pork tenderloin chunks spiced and marinated as if they came straight off a kebab. And then there are the deserts. The Prime Minister goes beyond the standard Greek baklava—which, by the way, is excellent—to their custard called galaktoboureko, which numbers among Prime Minister’s Hellenic dessert delights.