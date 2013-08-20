Troop Café: Mission Accomplished

Make a trip to Milwaukee’s West Side and grab a wholesome, inexpensive meal at Troop Café (3430 W. Wisconsin Ave.). This nonprofit eatery offers the public delectable snacks and entrées while providing veterans with employment skills through paid, on-the-job culinary and hospitality training programs. Troop Café serves breakfast and lunch (6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) and offers some of the best customer service in town. Warm earth tones and wood accents, a beautiful mural, soft music and an abundance of greenery set the relaxed atmosphere. Take a seat while hardworking employees prepare your food to order. Maybe you’ll try the Smothered Burrito Plate ($4.99) or The Tank ($5.99; a giant ciabatta sandwich loaded with sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese) for breakfast. Or, for $6.99 each, try the B-52 Meatball Bomber (toasted garlic bread laden with Italian meatballs in marinara, topped with mozzarella), Buffalo Soldier Chicken Wrap or The Alamo Bowl for a hearty lunch. Make it a combo for an extra $1.99 by adding a side item of your choice (the rice pilaf and zesty slaw are great options), a medium soda and a signature, melt-in-your-mouth cookie. This is also an excellent place to grab a cup of Rishi tea or Stone Creek coffee with bakery on your way to work. Feed your hunger while fueling Troop Café’s mission.