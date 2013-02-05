Two Heads for Hi Hat

The menu is the same at bothvenues and has been recently updated. There are portobello tarts and tomato bruschetta perfect for those nursing abottle of Veuve Clicquot at the Lounge, and jumbo burgers and grilled chickenwings ideal for casual Garage patrons. In other words, a diverse menu. The crabcakes ($9) are most unusual. They are actually green in color thanks to theaddition of cilantro. Though they’re a bit starchy, the subtle flavor of bluecrab pulls through. They are accompanied by a corn relish with onion, redpepper and scallion and a few dabs of lemon aioli. These clearly are notMaryland-style crab cakes. The wedge salad ($5) belongs at a steakhouse. Theiceberg lettuce wedge is drizzled with blue cheese dressing and crumbled bluecheese, bacon and miniature tomatoes accompany it on the plate. The daily soups($3–$4.75) tend to be quite good, especially the puréed corn chowder with aswirl of creamy goat cheese.

Hi Hat produces some decent burgers; when they say ahalf-pound of meat they mean it. The Certified Black Angus beef patties arejuicy, as they should be, and are served with just the right bun for a goodburger. A heap of thin fries accompany them. The Balzac ($12), named for thesister establishment across the street, is especially tasty. Decidedly upscale,this burger is topped with gruyere cheese and caramelized onions.

Dressing in Armani would not be out of place at theLounge; at the Garage you can get away with a tie-dyed shirt. The vitality anddiversity of Brady Street are well represented at Hi Hat.