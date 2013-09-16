Valentine Coffee Tasting Room

Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights (5918 W. Vliet St.). Valentine features a selection of high-end coffee beverages made with beans selected and roasted by a team of hyper-knowledgeable coffee aficionados. But Valentine is more than a place to grab a morning cup—the owners hope to educate the public about good coffee, and those who visit Valentine can even watch their favorite beans being roasted on site. Learn more at valentinecoffeeco.com.