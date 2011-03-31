Wauwatosa's Le Rêve Shines Even Brighter

There is no place quite like Le Rêve (7610 Harwood Ave.), located in the historic heart of Wauwatosa. It is a true patisserie, with expertly prepared tarts, tortes and gateaux on display in glass cases. This is a fine spot for breakfast, but the café also offers French lunches and dinners. Think of crepes, steak and frites, steamed mussels and bouillabaisse. Though Le Rêve has always served beer and wine, now it has added a full bar on the street level next to the patisserie cases. The bar has an antiqued metal surface in the color of pewter. This addition means that the back bar has room for Chambord, Grand Marnier and all the fixings for martinis. Kronenbourg 1664 and Hacker-Pschorr Weisse beer are now served on tap. This pleasant café just became even nicer.