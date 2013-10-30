West Allis Welcomes Urban Joe

Downtown West Allis is changing for the better. One sign of growth in the old business strip east of State Fair Park, Urban Joe Café (7028 W. Greenfield Ave.), opened in September. The interior of the totally rehabbed storefront features wooden floors, a slate wall, pendant lamps and a seating area with upholstered chairs by the windows. The counter service menu is big on hot drinks, chilled coffees, satisfying sandwiches and tasty salads and wraps. Daily sandwich and soup specials are available. Urban Joe opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sundays. A small breakfast menu is available, but the focus is on lunch, even in the evening.