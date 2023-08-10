Alfresco: Dinner, Drinks, Appetizers and a View

There’s no better way to enjoy the summer weather than at one of Milwaukee’s many top-tier rooftop bars. Around every corner, one can find a wide range of craft drinks perfectly suited for brunches, happy hours, late-night dinners and more. This August, be sure to enjoy the beautiful city skyline with a creative cocktail, rich draft beer, or tasty appetizer at one of these can’t-miss Milwaukee venues.

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Café Benelux

Cafe Benelux

346 N. Broadway Ave.

(414) 501-2500

cafebenelux.com

Overlooking the heart of Milwaukee’s Third Ward and boasting an exceptional espresso martini, Cafe Benelux is the perfect rooftop restaurant for brunches, lunches, and more. With many fruity cocktails, rich espressos, a variety of curated bloody mary’s and 40 bottles and 30 draught beers to choose from, Cafe Benelux is a Third Ward staple. Appetizers, midday snacks, and happy hour beverages all contained within the cozy, Belgian-bike themed atmosphere, located just across the street from the Public Market.

× Expand Photo: The Central Standard The Central Standard Crafthouse rooftop

Central Standard Crafthouse

320 E. Clybourn St.

(414) 445-8870

thecentralstandard.com

Central Standard Crafthouse is a chic, airy bar and restaurant located just off the freeway near Milwaukee’s Third Ward. The food menu is filled with delicious, creative appetizers, including a huge charcuterie board. The rooftop bar has bartender service after 3 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are imaginative and tasty, from the ‘Milwaukee Mule’ to the ‘Matcha Tonic.’

× Expand Photo: Good City Brewing Good City Brewing rooftop patio

Good City Brewing

2108 N. Farwell Ave.

(414) 539-4343

goodcitybrewing.com

Modern, sleek, and classic, Good City Brewing is an ideal spot for after-work drinks, events, and casual dining. With four locations throughout the Milwaukee area, the Lower East Side’s location features a rooftop that is a prime location to watch the sunset while enjoying one of their many craft beers that pair well with their handheld sandwiches, burgers or savory stuffed pretzel.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Outsider The Outsider

The Outsider

310 E. Chicago St.

(414) 291-3980

outsiderrooftop.com

On the ninth floor of the Journeyman Hotel, you’ll find The Outsider, a tasteful, sophisticated cocktail lounge with spectacular views of the Third Ward and Downtown. The Outsider has a knack for presentation and a substantial list of fruity and frozen cocktails that pair well with the truffle fries. The Outsider is the perfect choice for high-end, summer evening drinks and satisfies any need to sip a Sunset Sangria while looking out at Milwaukee’s skyline, nine stories above the street below.

× Expand Photo courtesy Red Lion Pub Red Lion Pub patio

Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row

1850 N. Water St.

(414) 431-9009

redlionpubmke.com

Anyone looking for a peak spot to catch a soccer game or show off extensive knowledge of Harry Potter trivia will find themselves very satisfied with the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row. Just three blocks from bustling Brady Street sits the kitschy, sprawling English themed pub complete with rooftop patio overlooking the river. The appetizer menu features an enormous 24-oz. pretzel, shepherd’s pie, and on weekends, full English breakfast is available for brunch. Enjoy the sounds of The Beatles while sipping one of the many draft beers at this Milwaukee gem.

× Expand Photo: Uncle Buck's - Instagram Uncle Buck's and Deer District

Uncle Buck's on 3rd

1125 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

(414) 988-0355

unclebucksonthird.com

Uncle Buck's is a fun, casual eatery overlooking the Milwaukee River in the heart of the Deer District. With many options for shareable food, such as wings with many choices in homemade sauces, and an extensive drink menu filled with a wide variety of beer and whiskey, Uncle Buck's is an excellent rooftop choice for all your pre- and post-game needs.