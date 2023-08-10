Alfresco Guide 2023

× Expand Illustration by Michael Burmesch Milwauke skyline illustraion

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Corazón Café Corazón Riverwest

Café Corazon

Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer

corazonmilwaukee.com

The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.

× Expand Photo courtesy Café Manna Café Manna patio

Café Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Rd.

Brookfield

(262) 790-2340

cafemanna.com

Celebrate this summer season at our neighborhood gem, nestled within our fresh garden. Enjoy the scenic surroundings as you indulge Manna’s craft cocktails and modern summer cuisine, which is also vegan friendly.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Café at the Plaza Café at the Plaza

Café at the Plaza

1007 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee

(414) 276-2101

plazahotelmilwaukee.com/eat

The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.

× Expand Photo courtesy Dom & Phil's DeMarinis Dom & Phil's DeMarinis

Dom & Phil’s DeMarinis

1211 E. Conway St.

Milwaukee

(414) 481-2348

domandphildemarinis.com

Dom & Phil’s Original Recipes are recognized for having some of the best pizza in Milwaukee. There’s also a wonderful menu of Italian entrées, weekly specials, appetizers, and salads and a full bar where you can grab a bite or drink. People love the outdoor patio with a great view of the downtown skyline and the fireworks!

× Expand Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

Milwaukee

(414) 342-3553

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co. Lost Valley Cider Co.

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee

lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits, and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and the large outdoor patio. Check out their free live music Fridays and Wednesday trivia nights.

× Expand Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Mulligans patio

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

8933 S. 27th St.

Franklin

(414) 304-0300

mulliganson27th.com

Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).

× Expand Photo courtesy People's Park – Taylor's People's Park – Taylor's

People’s Park – Taylor’s

337 W. Main St.

Waukesha

(262) 522-6868

peoplesparkwaukesha.com

A unique place. Make each level your favorite! Our fun and hip gastropub has a full service patio and funky rooftop perfect for people watching! Each one of our three levels are unique and offer an experience we know you’ll enjoy!