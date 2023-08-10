Alfresco Guide 2023

Illustration by Michael Burmesch
Milwauke skyline illustraion
Photo courtesy Café Corazón
Café Corazón Riverwest
- Multiple locations in Bay View, Riverwest & Brown Deer
- corazonmilwaukee.com
The Riverwest location along the Beerline Trail complements the restaurant's bright, fresh Mexican-inspired food. In Bay View, you'll find a quiet, artsy patio tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Kinnickinnic. The Brown Deer location hosts the largest Corazon patio with seating for 60. It too is off the Oak Leaf Trail and will feature its own outdoor bar.
Photo courtesy Café Manna
Café Manna patio
Café Manna
- 3815 N. Brookfield Rd.
- Brookfield
- (262) 790-2340
- cafemanna.com
Celebrate this summer season at our neighborhood gem, nestled within our fresh garden. Enjoy the scenic surroundings as you indulge Manna’s craft cocktails and modern summer cuisine, which is also vegan friendly.
Photo courtesy of Café at the Plaza
Café at the Plaza
- 1007 N. Cass St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 276-2101
The Café at the Plaza courtyard is Milwaukee's most unique patio. Nestled in the heart of downtown, ivy-covered walls and the city's best brunch make this spot a can't-miss hidden gem.
Photo courtesy Dom & Phil's DeMarinis
Dom & Phil's DeMarinis
- 1211 E. Conway St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 481-2348
Dom & Phil’s Original Recipes are recognized for having some of the best pizza in Milwaukee. There’s also a wonderful menu of Italian entrées, weekly specials, appetizers, and salads and a full bar where you can grab a bite or drink. People love the outdoor patio with a great view of the downtown skyline and the fireworks!
Photo courtesy Five O'Clock Steakhouse
Five O'Clock Steakhouse patio
Five O’Clock Steakhouse
- 2416 W. State St.
- Milwaukee
- (414) 342-3553
Relax and enjoy your supper club experience on our intimate patio lined with beautiful flowers and firepit. Five O’Clock Steakhouse specializes in serving award winning steaks and seafood paired with a notable wine list, classic cocktails, and outstanding, personalized service.
Photo courtesy Lost Valley Cider Co.
Lost Valley Cider Co.
- 408 W. Florida St.
- Milwaukee
- lostvalley.com
Lost Valley Cider Bar serves up the largest selection of ciders from near and far. Featuring over 50 different ciders to choose from plus cider slushies, spirits, and craft beer. All of Lost Valley is dog friendly, both inside and the large outdoor patio. Check out their free live music Fridays and Wednesday trivia nights.
Photo courtesy Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Mulligans patio
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
- 8933 S. 27th St.
- Franklin
- (414) 304-0300
- mulliganson27th.com
Enjoy lunch or dinner on their beautiful, spacious smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each First Tuesday of the month, starting in July (weather permitting).
Photo courtesy People's Park – Taylor's
People's Park – Taylor's
- 337 W. Main St.
- Waukesha
- (262) 522-6868
- peoplesparkwaukesha.com
A unique place. Make each level your favorite! Our fun and hip gastropub has a full service patio and funky rooftop perfect for people watching! Each one of our three levels are unique and offer an experience we know you’ll enjoy!