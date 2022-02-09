Cake Artist Opens The Cake Store in New 9th MKE

× Expand Photo: The Cake Store - Facebook The Cake Store cupcakes The Cake Store cupcakes

No celebrations are really complete unless there’s cake. Serving a one-of-a-kind, stylish or whimsical custom cake makes the occasion even more memorable. Atari Taylor, owner of The Cake Store (8560 W. Brown Deer Road), which opened Dec. 18 in the New 9th MKE District, loves the challenge and creativity involved with making unique cakes and desserts for those special moments in life.

The Cake Store is a long-time vision of Taylor’s that’s come to fruition. The baker and cake artist developed a passion for cake decorating while working in the bakery department at a Pick ‘n Save store. She frosted and decorated small cakes, cupcakes and cookies and realized that she could do it for a living.

Taylor started making cakes as a side hustle, starting with a cake for her best friend’s baby shower. For a couple of years, she operated a custom cakes and desserts business, Mixer Dessert and Design, with a friend before deciding to strike out on her own.

“I had the vision for The Cake Store and worked with my fiancé to create a business plan,” she says. With her savings, along with support from family and friends, she scouted locations and found a storefront that formerly housed a tax professional’s office. “This was the first space we looked at, and I was sold on it.”

Taylor says the space needed a small buildout. She brought in pro kitchen equipment to make all creations in-house. She had previously worked out of a commercial kitchen.

A Dec. 13, 2021 press release issued by District 9 Alderwoman Chantia Lewis states The Cake Store is the first new bakery to open in the New 9th MKE district for some time.

Social Media Inspires Many Designs

Photo: The Cake Store - Facebook The Cake Store - Remy Martin cake

Taylor enjoys creating her own recipes. She’s also inspired by photos she sees on social media outlets like TikTok and Instagram. Her emoji cakes feature edible smiley faces, hearts other popular pictograms seen on our screens. Taylor also crafts cakes and desserts from ideas or photos from customers.

Some of her favorite cakes she’s made was a three-tiered cake for a Nicki Minaj-themed party. The cake featured a 20-inch-long edible image of the singer. Taylor has made several drizzle cakes topped with gardens of elaborate frosting flowers.

In the store, customers in need of a quick celebration cake can find quarter- and half-sheet cakes and cupcakes in the coolers. Other treats include red velvet cake, chocolate-peanut butter cake, chocolate chip cookies, and a rotating variety of cupcakes such as Strawberry Crumb Cupcake. The popular Better Than Sex cake is a chocolate cake with caramel, whipped cream and crumbled Heath bar topping.

Other signature treats include Oreo crumb cake, banana or strawberry pudding, chocolate-covered strawberries available plain or topped with Snickers, candies and nuts, and cake pops and cakesicles in flavors including Oreo, Reese’s, Snickers and holiday themed decorations.

Taylor plans to soon add CBD-infused bakery (watch for updates in an upcoming Shepherd Express Cannabis column), and monthly cake decorating classes. “We want to help children and adults learn different cake decorating techniques and have fun,” Taylor says.

For more information and updates, visit tthecakestores.com and facebook.com/Thecakestorellc.