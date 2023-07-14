Comet Cafe Still Worth the Wait

× Expand Photo by Michael Burmesch Comet exterior Comet

When the Comet Cafe opened in 1995, there was nothing quite like it in Milwaukee. Their simple comfort food was ahead of its time back in the day. The East Side neighborhood which surrounds Comet quickly embraced their concept of made-from-scratch foods like yummy grilled cheese sandwiches, tasty burgers, and phenomenal breakfast foods. As their popularity continued to grow the original owners eventually wanted to open other places, forming a restaurant group that includes other Milwaukee favorites, Honey Pie, Palomino and Small Pie. However, in 2015 Comet was sold and continued under the new ownership for five years, but closed in 2020. Thankfully, Comet’s story didn’t end there, as the restaurant reopened in 2022.

Visitors to the “new” Comet Cafe may notice there have been some changes from those days long past, which shouldn’t really be a surprise in any restaurant that’s been around for more than 20 years. The casual laid back vibe is still very much present, and depending on when you go, there is still going to be a wait for a table. But as any veteran Comet diner will tell you, the food is worth the wait. On a recent visit, that meant about 20 minutes to chill on a bench outside and enjoy the urban landscape. When our table was available, we were seated quickly, and service was fast and friendly.

Begin your meal with Comet’s version of Poutine ($16), a generous portion of hand-cut fries topped with creamy cheese curds, fried pork belly, scallions, and rich beer gravy. Or try the Vegan Chili “Cheese” Fries ($15) featuring those delicious hand-cut fries again, topped with Comet’s housemade veggie chili, vegan “cheese” sauce and scallions.

Remember the Meatloaf?

Long-time fans of Comet will be thrilled to see that the bacon-wrapped Meatloaf with Beer Gravy ($18) made famous after a visit by celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, is still on the menu. The dish features the aforementioned meatloaf wrapped in bacon, topped with creamy chive mashed potatoes, grilled tomatoes and onions, served on top of a piece of salted rye bread with gravy over all. Another Comet classic dish that’s not to be missed, is the Compact Turkey Dinner ($17), which consists of three beer battered balls stuffed with turkey, cheesy mashed potatoes, and stuffing that have been fried and covered with gravy and served with the veggie of the day.

Before 3 p.m., breakfast on weekdays or brunch on weekends is a solid choice at Comet Cafe. Standouts include a fantastic Biscuits and Gravy ($15), made with freshly baked biscuits, filling sausage gravy, and two farm fresh farm eggs. The Bacon Cakes ($8 for one, $14 for two) which are properly fluffy pancakes filled with bacon are also quite good. And, for those who prefer a meatless option, try the Tofu Scramble ($13) which is a pleasing blend of tofu, bell peppers, artichoke hearts, spinach, veggie sausage, and hashbrowns served with toast.

The menu is rounded out with excellent sandwich options ($12-$16), salads ($12-$15), and dynamite pies for dessert ($7 - $7.50 a slice) made in their sister restaurant Honey Pie.

