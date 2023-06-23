Concordia Market Joins Neighborhood-themed Offerings at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

× Expand Photo courtesy Mitchell International Airport Concordia Market Concordia Market

Airports have unique opportunities to leave first impressions on visitors to new cities. Most airports roll out the welcome mat by incorporating some elements of local neighborhoods or landmarks into their offerings.

Our very own Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MMIA) has elevated those concepts with neighborhood-themed food and retail options like the Concordia Market, an homage to the Concordia neighborhood, that opened in April on Concourse C. It joins offerings such as Bronzeville Crossing, Bay View Exchange, Miller Valley Marketplace and Garden District Kitchen and Bar, along with Barons’ Beer Garden, the first beer garden of any U.S. airport, and the only used bookstore in an airport (Renaissance Books).

Concordia Market is a gourmet grocery experience offering fresh daily food options from local entrepreneurs including Press waffles, pastries and sandwiches made on-site with Wisconsin-based Nueske’s meats, and coffee and coffee drinks made with Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. A retail section offers artisan snacks, Clock Shadow Creamery cheeses, Anodyne bagged coffee, local craft beer and bottled wine.

Concordia Market is part of a concessions refresh effort launched a few years ago by MMIA. “We are highlighting some of the neighborhoods that don’t always get as much acclaim as some of the more popular ones,” says Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “This allows us to showcase these Milwaukee neighborhoods and activate local business partners along the way.”

Concordia Market is operated by airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère, which also manages Vino Volo. The concessionaire wanted to take advantage of space next to Vino Volo that has been vacant since 2019, when In Motion electronics downscaled and exited their retail locations on MMIA’s C and D concourses.

“Paradies Lagardère wanted to expand their food concept at that location,” says Dranzik. “We worked with them on the branding of the new location and suggested the Concordia Market concept. They did a nice job to understand the neighborhood and brought those elements into the Concordia Marketplace to showcase those neighborhood attributes.”

Dranzik says Paradies Lagardère went into the community to seek out different offerings to provide at the market. Adding additional fresh grab-and-go sandwiches and food choices allow travelers to take items on the plane or sit down at Vino Volo with good food and a glass of wine and unwind before they travel.

Concordia Market has been well received by out-of-towners as well as byMilwaukeeans, who now see some of their neighborhoods being promoted. Locally-themed businesses offer opportunities for out-of-towners to learn about what Milwaukee has to offer.

“It’s a good opportunity for those traveling to understand some elements of Milwaukee, such as Barons’ Beer Garden, which is a replica of the beer gardens within our parks. It sparks conversation among travelers, and they want to know what this is all about,” Dranzik says.

Like most retail and restaurant businesses, airport concessions took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dranzik says challenges such as staffing shortages and supply chain issues are improving. “More of our locations are open and available to the public. Our big push is to make sure things are open, but the challenge from the concessionaire’s side has been hiring. Those issues appear to be getting better. Keeping these locations open at a consistent pace helps the airport with revenue, which allows us better support our projects and upgrades.”

Food entrepreneurs interested in pursuing a business partnership with Paradies Lagardère can find more information at paradieslagardere.com/partner-with-us.

Airlines Add Flights

As people feel more comfortable traveling in a controlled pandemic world, Southwest Airlines will resume daily nonstop flights to Kansas City beginning July 11. Southwest has added additional daily roundtrips between Milwaukee and existing destinations of Baltimore, Las Vegas and Nashville. Throughout the summer and fall, Southwest will add daily flight frequencies to the existing destinations of Atlanta, Denver, Fort Myers, Orlando and St. Louis. Sun Country, Delta, Alaska and American airlines will enhance or add daily nonstop flights to various destinations. For more information, visit mitchellairport.com.