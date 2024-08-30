Crème de Liqueur Continues Growth with Boozy Frozen Custard

× Expand Photo via Crème de Liqueur Crème de Liqueur Crème de Liqueur

Dessert and spirits pairings have been a treasured indulgence throughout the ages. Friends/entrepreneurs Elizabeth Nash, of Milwaukee, and Nisreen Galloway, of Boston, met while studying at Emerson College and discovered how both of their families had traditions of pouring spirits over ice cream or sorbet. Those memories became the genesis of their business—Crème de Liqueur adults-only ice cream custard infused with spirits.

Nash and Galloway launched their Crème de Liqueur line in 2021. While they’ve streamlined the flavors available, they have expanded retail presence in both Wisconsin and New England. Nash says they’ve recently added Sendik’s “red bag” locations to their list of local spots.

“The partnership with Sendik’s was a natural fit,” says Nash. “They love local products and have a nice ice cream selection.”

Nash and Galloway partner with local specialty foods and distilleries businesses for their product line. They use spirits from Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen, and cheesecake from Simma’s Bakery for their Spirited Raspberry Cheesecake flavor. Crème de Liqueur products are also available at those locations. They also partner with Twisted Path distillery and Joyaux Sweets for ingredients.

Milwaukee Menus

A recent partnership with Milwaukee Films offered Nash and Galloway the opportunity to offer Crème de Liqueur samples during the Milwaukee Film Festival. Their single-serving luxury cups are now available at the Oriental Theater and the recently reopened Downer Theater.

Crème de Liqueur is also on the meus at several area restaurants and available retail at Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly stores in Lake Country, Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer Avenue and Pop’s Pantry in Muskego.

In New England, Galloway has built partnerships with many retail locations, bars and tasting rooms throughout Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. She partners with business there including the woman-owned Boston Harbor Distillery.

In both Milwaukee and New England, Nash and Galloway build their customer base through farmers markets and one-off markets such as the Christkindle style market in West Allis, and the Milwaukee Night Market. They do tastings at grocery stores on a regular basis; Nash encourages people to sign up for their newsletter for up-to-date event listings and releases of one-off specialty flavors and seasonal items.

“You can always find me somewhere,” she says. “We love hearing stories from customers, and it’s amazing how everyone has a nostalgic memory of someone in their family putting alcohol alongside frozen custard, ice cream, or in a shake.”

Galloway adds that building in-person connections is a great way to let customers taste their flavors and purchase pints to enjoy at home. “It’s all about celebration and enjoying yourself. We love being part of those events.”

Pairing Flavors

Each Crème de Liqueur product is 2% alcohol by volume (ABV). The current flagship flavors include Chocolate Brownie Bourbon, a chocolate ice cream custard with brownie bites and infused with bourbon; Pistachio Amaretto, with pistachios with sweet almond amaretto; Vanilla Bean Horchata, a vanilla bean ice cream custard with horchata rum; and the Espresso Martini, a chocolate frozen custard blended with espresso powder and infused with coffee vodka.

Dairy-free varieties include Lemon Drop Sorbet, a tarty, slightly sweet combination of lemon sorbet and lemon zest infused with vodka, and Margarita Sorbet, a lime sorbet infused with silver tequila and orange liqueur.

There’s also a series of one-off specialty items such as Spirited Raspberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Gin Smash, and Twisted Apple Pie, available seasonally on the East Coast. The Wisconsin classic, the Brandy Old Fashioned, is honored in brandy-infused ice cream form.

These sophisticated flavors, blended into creamy frozen custard, stand well enough on their own, but Nash and Galloway often hear from customers how their products are creatively.

“One customer bought three flavors to make a whole display of creative ice cream sandwiches such as lemon sorbet with coconut cookies, or chocolate cookies with chocolate bourbon for a triple chocolate threat,” Nash shares.

Vanilla Bean Horchata pairs well with most varieties of pies or cakes, or it can be used in drinks. On the East Coast, their Espresso Martini flavor is popular is a hot espresso martini or an espresso martini float.

While many people associate ice cream with warmer weather seasons, Nash and Galloway emphasize that Crème de Liqueur is a year-round product and can be served at holiday celebrations throughout the year.

“We appreciate everyone who’s reading about Crème de Liqueur and supporting a local brand,” Nash concludes. “We’re having so much fun growing with local partners and seeing how people are using our product.”

Nash and Galloway are looking to expand partnerships; those interested can contact them at info@cremedeliqueur.com. For more information about Crème de Liqueur, visit cheerstoicecream.com.