Dining at Milwaukee Art Museum

Milwaukee Art Museum is stunning to look at with its outstretched wings and Lake Michigan as its backdrop. Inside hangs some of the world’s most beautiful artwork, but what you may not know is that it is also home to Café Calatrava and East End Wine Bar. Both of these venues are exceptional spots to take in the amazing view while enjoying some great food and libations.

Café Calatrava on the museum’s lower level serves lunch and Sunday brunch and is a destination dining spot whether you are visiting the museum or just want an outstanding meal. Chef Jason Gorman and his team are creating food that is as beautiful and inspirational as the art and magnificent view. Gorman is known for his incomparable approach to local food and his commitment to serving regional produce, farm-raised meat and poultry and to working hand-in-hand with farmers. He brings all those assets to the delightful dishes served at the café. Gorman’s philosophy on farm to table? “Exceptional ingredients speak for themselves and having good ingredients is not a trend, but should be the norm.”

He adds that “supporting our local farmers is not the most you can do, but the minimum we should be doing.”

Gorman’s Italian roots meld beautifully with those of Spanish architect Carlos Calatrava for which the café is named. The Mediterranean is the focal point of the cuisine served there and also in the small plates served at the East End Wine Bar, located at the museum’s northeast corner. For starters at Café Calatrava, look for a light bite of cheese, soup or salad as stunning to look at as it is to taste. Also consider a flatbread or a fresh pasta dish.

The Café also serves larger entrées, which when I visited, included wild king salmon and Pinn-Oak lamb burger with perfect accompaniments. Don’t leave without trying a Milwaukee-inspired “birramisu,” tiramisu made with stout that is as light and airy as the atmosphere. The menu changes every couple of weeks, but the true principles of Italy paired with Wisconsin ingredients are always present in each of the elegant and refined dishes.

At East End Bar, you can enjoy European-style small plates of roasted olives, chunks of sarvecchio Parmesan with balsamico or have them hand slice some prosciutto for you to nibble on while enjoying one of their international wines or craft or imported beers. The East End Bar also serves Rare Tea Cellars and Stone Creek Coffee. Sweet treats of macaroons and chocolate bouchons from Rocket Baby Bakery are available. East End Bar has a happy hour on Friday from 4-6 p.m. with discounted small plates and $5 wine.

Both venues host special events. Gorman is especially excited about the Sunday, July 3 “Pinot & Pork on the Patio.” Gorman, along with his friends from other local restaurants, will be grilling up some pork from Maple Creek Farms and pairing it with pinot while you wait for the fireworks display. If you are looking for VIP treatment you will always get it at Café Calatrava, but for this event there is an extra special VIP package on the terrace with music, bubbly and hors d’ oeuvres.