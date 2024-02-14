Fine Friday Fish Frys

× Expand Photo by CharlieAJA - Getty Images Fish fry

Milwaukee is known for many things, including beer, sausage, cheese and Friday night fish frys. A tradition that came with German immigrants of yesteryear lives on today at almost any restaurant in town. The debate on who has the best Friday fish fry will never end, but these are the places voted by our readers in the most recent Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest.

Kegel's Inn

5901 W. National Ave.

If you’re looking for a truly traditional Friday fish fry dinner plate with rye bread, coleslaw, choices for both potatoes and fish, Kegel’s Inn is the spot for you. Located in West Allis, Kegel’s celebrates 100 years of business this year, keeping the German traditions alive in this Bavarian-style beer hall. Summertime brings the tradition outside where you can enjoy the full menu on a beautiful Wisconsin summer day.

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

Upon entering the Riverwest cream city brick building on the Milwaukee River, it’s as if you’ve entered the Midwestern version of German biergartens with communal dining tables, live polka music and an endless amount of beer to wash down the salty, deep-fried deliciousness that is traditional of a Wisconsin fish fry.

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

The Packing House is a local staple, known for being a supper club conveniently located right across from the airport. The bar is dark, and the dining room dim, more typical for fancier feasts, but the Friday fish fry is one of the weekly specials for which patrons continuously return.

Pete’s Pub

1234 E. Brady St.

Meet Brady Street’s resident English pub. It’s more than just another East Side watering hole and has some of the city’s best bar food. While its Friday fish fry may look like traditional English fish and chips served on what looks like newspaper, it lives up to Milwaukee standards. Whether you’re catching a soccer game, bar hopping or simply looking to go somewhere new, Pete’s Pub is worth the stop.