Flip Fop Tiki Bar Brings Tropical Vibe to The Yard

Photo: flipfloptiki.com Flip Flop Tiki Bar

Bayshore’s The Yard (5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale), a public square area with artificial turf, a summer concert series, events, public art and more, continues to add new options for year-round appeal as a community gathering space. This summer, Flip Flop Tiki Bar, a beach-inspired concession stand owned by Milwaukee restauranteur Mike Eitel, transports visitors to the tropics.

The full tiki bar menu includes slushies, tropical tiki drinks and margaritas. Additional drinks available include beers, wines, seltzers, sodas, Nomad Nitro and cold brew. A full grab-and-go menu featuring appetizers, wraps, bowls, sandwiches and salads will be finalized soon.

Eitel, the force behind Caravan Hospitality Group’s Nomad World Pub and SportClub, is enthusiastic about the recent developments at Bayshore. Over the past decade, the open-air venue creatively transitioned from primarily retail offerings to a mixed-use shopping center with a variety of retail shops, restaurants, offices and multi-family residential units. Eitel feels it’s an ideal space for a tiki bar, due to the growing popularity of the center and its wide array of all-ages summer festivities. “The energy that we are seeing at BAYSHORE is palpable, and there’s a renaissance happening here that we are happy to be part of,” Eitel states in a press release.

Flip Flop Tiki Bar is open Wednesday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.