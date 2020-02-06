Forbes Names Milwaukee as a 'Best Place to Visit in 2020'

× Expand Photo credit: Five O'Clock Steakhouse

All eyes are on the City of Milwaukee this year with the approaching Democratic National Convention coming to town July 13-16, 2020. As such, the city has found itself the subject of a lot more attention from travel writers and national news outlets trying to share must-see cultural landmarks and restaurants.

One such recent piece came from Forbes magazine titled "US Travel: 25 Best Places To Visit in 2020."

Among the restaurants called out as premier dining destinations are Five O'Clock Steakhouse (which also recently took home Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee awards for Best Steakhouse, Best Supper Club and Best Restaurant Service), Harbor House (always a favorite in the Best of Milwaukee category of Restaurant With a View), Bryant's Cocktail Lounge (winner in the Best of Milwaukee voting for Best Cocktail Lounge) and Braise (runner up in the Best of Milwaukee category of Best Farm-to-table Restaurant).

Activities highlighted included taking an Edelweiss cruises, strolling on Bradford Beach, hitting up Summerfest, visiting the Milwaukee Art Museum and more.