Free Beer at the Franklin Beer Garden!

To honor their seventh year of operation, the Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park (9100 S. 76th St.) will celebrate with free beer on the opening night of the season. Thursday, May 20, they‘ll be pouring free beer—limited to one per customer—until the barrels of Croatian Park Ale run out.

Nestled on 30 acres with hundreds of covered and un-covered tables, the Franklin Beer Garden is the perfect place to social distance with family and friends. It’s also dog friendly with a playground area for kids and professional Bocce courts. As a bonus, there are multiple televisions so visitors will be able to watch any national games going on.

Live music from Erich von Klassen will entertain visitors on opening night. There is a full menu offered at the garden, as well as visits from popular food trucks like Milk Can Hamburgers & Custard, Café Corazon, Rose Mob, Mr. Green’s BBQ and more. The garden offers a full bar with a great selection of beer, wine, cocktails featuring Buffalo Trace for the whiskey drinkers.

The beer garden will be open every Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. through September. The first hour is happy hour with $2 taps all season.