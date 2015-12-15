Fresh Donuts, Strong Coffee at Holey Moley

Located in the spacious lobby of a Third Ward building, Holey Moley Doughnuts (316 N. Milwaukee St.) is a hidden treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Featuring several different types of donuts, rotating and made fresh daily—cake, old-fashioned sour cream and filled yeast, alongside fritters and donut holes—and your standard coffee options (via Milwaukee roasterie Hawthorne), Holey Moley is the perfect place to grab a sweet breakfast treat and a caffeinated pick-me-up on your way to work or, on the weekend, as a pre-brunch appetizer. Holey Moley’s appeal is certainly not niche: In my time there, I saw workers of all kinds, families and students hurrying in for a quick mid-morning bite.

Owner Joe Sorge, of Hospitality Democracy restaurant group fame, prides himself on the fact that “all of our donuts are hand-made each morning.” He mentioned that his ingredient providers were initially incredulous at his plan to offer 15-20 different donuts at the shop each day (alongside pre-orders, available online at hospitalitydemocracy.com/holey-moley). “They said we couldn’t do any of this,” he said, gesturing at the display case featuring that day’s delectables.

Holey Moley’s donuts are delicious. I was partial to the Brandied Eggnog cream-filled donut—the mixture of the creamy holiday-spiced filling and the soft, chewy texture of the pastry itself was spot on. Their sour cream old-fashioned donut of the day, lemon raspberry, was also outstanding: The sour cream in the mix itself gives the donut a bit more heft, and the raspberry drizzle and lemon glaze delivered sweetness and acidity. Of their vegan and gluten-friendly options, the blood orange was my favorite: It reminded me of an orange cream popsicle.

Holey Moley is a welcome addition to the Third Ward: Cozy and inviting, they offer a great (and tasty!) way to start your day.