Great Lakes Distillery Holiday Cocktail Drive-Thru

The time to act is now if you want to get in on the Holiday Cocktail Drive-Thru at Great Lakes Distillery. On Sunday, December 20 kits will be available for pick-up, but purchases must be made by Wednesday, December 16.

There are seven kits to choose from, including Clue Year’s Eve with Colonel Mustard, A Bloody Good Christmas Morning, The Human Fund Festivus Punch, Holiday Hot Toddy, Yuletide Mule, Absnog (absinthe and eggnog) and Winter Wonderland Peppermint Hot Cocoa.

Kits range from $45 to $65 and kits are limited in quantity. Ice will also be available for purchase in the drive-thru, so it can be a one-stop-shop for your holiday. Kits are as local as possible from the Oberweis eggnog to the Sprecher Cream Soda and Top Note Ginger Beer.

Don’t forget to give back during the holidays and be a hero at Great Lakes Distillery’s Hospitality Hero Blood Drive on Monday, December 21. They’re seeking 20 donors for the drive and Great Lakes will reward each donor with two Buy One Get One Cocktail cards to be used at a later date, 10% off bottle purchase, a $10 e-gift card that can be used at any of 90+ vendors and a COVID-19 antibody test. Sign up to give here.

Registration is also open for the 2021 Copper Still Society, but membership is capped and this will sell out, so sign up today! Benefits include a special Copper Still Society Glencairn rocks glass, a gift certificate good for a distillery to for four people, $6 cocktails every day for you and a guest, 20% off items in the retail shop and online, Tuesday and Wednesday happy hour from 5 p.m. to close with $4 drinks for you and a guest and a bottle of Great Lakes Distillery spirits on the month of your birthday.