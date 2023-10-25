Great Milwaukee Butter Burgers

× Expand Photo courtesy Kopp's Frozen Custard Kopp's burger Kopp's burger

AJ Bombers

When ordering at AJ Bombers, it’s best to keep in mind that you’re ordering “happiness with a side of burger.” Located on the corner of Water Street and Knapp, AJ Bombers is a must-have around the Milwaukee area. And, if you’re looking for something beyond the classic butter burger, you’ve got choices of turkey burgers, pizza patties, and a Big Boy tribute burger for those who remember the once-famous chain.

Birch

× Expand Photo courtesy Birch Birch burger Birch burger

You might not think of a great cheeseburger when you think of Birch and its fine dining, but theirs is one of the best Downtown. What once was a gameday option during Bucks season is now a permanent fixture on the menu, but only in the bar room. While it might be simple compared to burgers on other menus, it is the perfect bite every time.

Culver’s

× Expand Photo courtesy of Culver's Culver's Butter Burger Culver's Butter Burger

The Wisconsin chain that keeps on expanding its presence across the Midwest, bringing butter burgers to those who otherwise might never have tasted one. It’s good to know that people across state lines can understand how much butter really makes a better burger. Shoutout to the Culver’s on Capital Drive in Shorewood for being the busiest of all!

Dairyland

× Expand Dairyland bacon cheeseburger Dairyland bacon cheeseburger

What started as a food truck has quickly become one of Milwaukee’s better known newer frozen custard and hamburgers spots. Conveniently located in The 3rd Street Market, Dairyland lives up to its name and delivers a picturesque butter burger every time. Come hungry because there are plenty of other items to add to your order, including cheese fries and shakes. Be sure to check out the frozen custard calendar ahead of time to know what will be on the menu each day.

Gilles Frozen Custard

Gilles is a third generation, family-run business and is Wauwatosa’s old timey drive-up that offers all the American classics. Its famous Gillieburger is more of a sloppy Joe than a burger but, rest assured, butter burgers are on the menu. Like most butter burger joints, the frozen custard is a perfect accompaniment after a load of savory goodness. It’s been open for over 85 years and is Wisconsin’s oldest fast food restaurant and custard stand.

Kewpee Hamburgers

While outside of Milwaukee County, Kewpee Sandwich Shop in Racine must be mentioned for their old school diner burgers, crinkle fries and kitschy decor. There are no frills to Kewpee unless you count the dress on the doll collection on the back wall. This is a spot you could expect to see on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” with a burger that needs no updating much like the diner itself.

Kopp's Frozen Custard

Mazos

Mazos Hamburgers serves the classic diner burger you see in the movies. Walking in, you’re immediately transported back to the 1960s with the flare on the walls, plus an impeccably clean space. Known for serving its burgers with fries and a choice of soup, having a burger here is like biting into a bit of Americana. The burger isn’t overly buttery, but the bun is lightly dressed before serving it. Be sure to also add the fried onions!

Nite Owl

If you’re lucky enough to catch Nite Owl while it’s open from March to November, you’ll be one of the many who know how incredibly good this burger is. It’s so good you won’t even mind that you’re likely eating it in the car in the parking lot since there really is no place to sit. Now on its third generation of family who runs it, Nite Owl sells out of their menu items daily, so it’s best to go as early as you can. Who doesn’t love a 10 a.m. butter burger on Layton Avenue?

Skippy’s

Up in Cedarburg, you’ll find Skippy’s Burger Bar right off the Main Street drag. Their “burgers are flippin’ awesome” tagline does live up to itself. Well known for their play on McDonald’s Big Mac, their Better Mac is worth the drive north. Burger toppings and flavors run the gamut of bourbon, egg, peanut butter, bacon, and special sauce. This is a great spot for a group of people all looking for something a little different.

Solly’s Grille

× Expand Photo courtesy of Glenn Fieber - Solly's Grille Solly's butter burger Solly's butter burger

Solly’s Grille is more like butter with a burger. While long gone are the days of the saucer plate to catch the butter, you will still be able to dip your burger in the excess butter for a uniquely Milwaukee experience. It’s been in its original building since 1936, despite the building moving down the road in recent memory. As one of Milwaukee’s most famous diners and burgers, you’ll leave here filled with joy, satisfaction, and a full belly (of butter).