Hop Harvest & Vine Celebrates Grand Opening of Beer Garden Pavilion

× Expand Hop Harvest & Vine

Hop Harvest & Vine, located adjacent to Good Harvest Market (2205 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) will host a grand opening of their newly constructed indoor/outdoor Beer Garden Pavilion. The event, which will coincide with several Harley-Davidson 120th Homecoming Anniversary celebrations throughout the area, takes place July 14-16.

Visitors can enjoy $2 off tapped beers and sustainable wines all weekend. Children’s Hour, which takes place Saturday, July 15 from 10 to 11 a.m., features Miss Vicki from Prairie Hill Waldorf School leading kids’ games, a puppet show and craft projects. Musical performers include Jack Tell on Friday, July 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday’s musical lineup features Steve & Joe, from 2 to 4 p.m., Duo Duende, from 4 to 6:14 p.m., and Lake Classic Rock from 6:30-9 p.m.

In 2020, Good Harvest Market remodeled their former Harvest Café space and rebranded as Hop Harvest & Vine. In 2022, Hop Harvest & Vine created an outdoor beer garden that overlooks their 17-acre nature conservation area. Construction of a roof over the beer garden was completed in June so guests can enjoy outdoor events under cover during most weather conditions.

Joe Nolan, co-owner of Hop Harvest & Vine and Good Harvest Market, plans to add garage doors and walls so the space can be used year-round. “The 1,500-square-foot room will be able to seat up to 125 people and will be available for weddings and party rentals,” he states in a press release. Nolan also plans to bring in well-known local and national artists to perform for a small cover charge to compensate the talent.

Hop Harvest & Vine offers breakfast and lunch served daily. The dinner menu is available Wednesday through Saturday. All menus offer entrées free from gluten, nuts and dairy, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Meals are made with certified organic produce and pasture-raised meats.

Breakfast standouts include Whole Oat Griddle Cakes ($9.99) topped with locally made honey butter. Brunch choices lean on the savory side, such as the Falafel Wrap ($9.99) and Harvest Burger ($14.99), but the gooey Chocolate Grilled Cheese ($9.99) is a rich melted blend of organic cheddar cheese and semi-sweet chocolate on multi-grain or gluten-free bread. The Pub menu has choices such as quesadillas ($12.99), Citrus Grilled Salmon ($23.99) or the Gluten-Free Fish “Fry”; North Atlantic Cod coated in gluten-free Panko crumbs and air-fried. Bowls, Italian dishes and artisan pizzas round out dinner choices.

Craft beers from brewers such as Raised Grain, Eagle Park, Brewfinity, Third Space and Capitol Brewing are available, along with locally brewed hard cider, seltzers and mead (honey wine). Sustainable wines by the glass include red varietals such as cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir or merlot, and white wines such as sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot gris. Customers may also purchase wine from the store and enjoy it in the garden for a $4.99 corking fee. Non-alcoholic beverages include smoothies, juices, kombucha and coffee.

In addition to live music nights, Hop Harvest & Vine also hosts a trivia night and a kid’s playground. The venue is dog friendly. “Our goal of being everyone’s ‘third place’, where people can enjoy good food and beverages, meet old friends or make new ones, is taken to the next level with our beer garden,” Nolan states.

For more information, visit hopharvestvine.com.