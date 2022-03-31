Kegel’s Inn Puts the Steinholding Contest in Stein & Dine

× Expand Photo: Keen-Eye Photographs juliankegel.com Steinholding Steinholding

Join the fun and test your endurance when Kegel’s Inn hosts Stein & Dine’s Steinholding competition. According to the official rules: In the experience of the U.S. Steinholding Association, rules and enforcement are critically important to the legitimacy of any competition.

Not to worry. Julian Kegel will no doubt be a less stern judge. “All seriousness aside, we still want to make it fun so we’re pretty generous with the rules,” he said. “Or else most people- who don’t train, would be out before three minutes are up.”

Kegel also emcees the event. “Sometimes it’s just more fun to get the crowd involved. To bring them up close and personal to see why the sport is actually more fun as a spectator.” The race to be the last one standing is a tough challenge for anyone, but he’s found that with the crowd’s support, most contestants will grin and bear it for longer. “It all makes for a great show!”

The 3:30 p.m. competition is open to both men and women. Entry fee is $20 which includes the stein and the beer in it. There will also be prizes for the winners.

In case you are a stickler, the official rules are here. And please, no pine tar. ussteinholding.com/info/official-steinholding-rules

× Expand Photo: Keen-Eye Photographs juliankegel.com Steinholding Steinholding

The Beer Cooler by the Lake

Kegel’s Inn will be joining Stein and Dine with their "Beer Cooler by the Lake,” a converted 1957 Grumman-Olson step van which makes up the beer portion of their Beer Garden at the War Memorial Center downtown Milwaukee. The War Memorial Beer Garden will kick off its second season on Friday, May 27, with the Field of Flags presentation Memorial Day Weekend and run through October. The beer garden is a fundraiser for the WMC.

Kegel’s Inn, the West Allis German restaurant, is operated by fourth generation Kegel’s, Julian and Stephanie. When the pandemic struck, their 59th Street outdoor beer garden became a safe gathering place as well as a familiar spot to socialize safely. Kegel’s Friday fish fry was a finalist in the 2022 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee competition. We featured Kegel’s beer garden in this video: