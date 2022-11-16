Let the Professionals do the Cooking This Thanksgiving

Photo: fortyforks - Getty Images
Thanksgiving dinner
Anyone who has ever had the dubious honor of hosting and making a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner knows that it is almost too much work for one person. It’s also probably why more and more restaurants offer carry-out and/or dine in meals on Turkey Day each year. Most restaurants will require advance reservations or pre-order, so just like defrosting a turkey you’re planning to cook—don’t wait until Thanksgiving Day!
If you’re thinking of letting someone else do the cooking (and cleaning up!) this year, check out a sample of the many area restaurants that will be preparing holiday dinners for Thanksgiving. And please remember the kitchen staff and servers are all working extra hard to create a wonderful holiday experience for you. Be kind, tip well, and be thankful you don’t have to do the cooking this year!
Alioto’s Restaurant
- 3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- 414-476-6900
- aliotos.net
Aria
- 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- 414-276-8686
- saintkatearts.com
Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
- 7700 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa
- 414- 271-7700
- lowlandsgroup.com/bucksgiving
The Capital Grille
- 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- 414-223-0600
- thecapitalgrille.com
Eldr + Rime
- 2300 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- 414-867-9200
- eldrandrime.com
Flemming’s
- 15665 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield
- 262-782-9463
- flemingssteakhouse.com
Goodkind
- 2457 S Wentworth Ave., Bay View
- 414-763-4706
- goodkindbayview.com
Grand Geneva Resort
- 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva
- 262-249-4788
- www.grandgeneva.com/other-dining-options/special
Iron Horse Hotel
- 500 W Florida St.
- 414-374-4766
- theironhorsehotel.com
Mader’s Restaurant
- 1041 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- 414-271-3377
- madersrestaurant.com
Mason Street Grill
- 425 E. Mason St.
- 414-298-3131
- masonstreetgrill.com
The Packing House
- 900 E. Layton Ave.
- 414-483-5054
- packinghousemke.com
The Pfister Hotel
- 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- 414-273-8222
- thepfisterhotel.com
Playing in the Plants
- 5601 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
- playingintheplants.com
Saz’s
- 201 W. Walker St.
- 414-256-8765
- sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving
Shully’s Cuisine & Events
- 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville
- 262-242-6633
- shullyscuisine.com
Tall Guy & A Grill Catering
- 6735 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis
- 414-777-0770
- toasttab.com/tall-guy-and-a-grill-catering/v3
Ward’s House of Prime
- 540 E. Mason St.
- 414-223-0135
- wardshouseofprime.com/thanksgiving