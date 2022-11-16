Let the Professionals do the Cooking This Thanksgiving

× Expand Photo: fortyforks - Getty Images Thanksgiving dinner

Anyone who has ever had the dubious honor of hosting and making a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner knows that it is almost too much work for one person. It’s also probably why more and more restaurants offer carry-out and/or dine in meals on Turkey Day each year. Most restaurants will require advance reservations or pre-order, so just like defrosting a turkey you’re planning to cook—don’t wait until Thanksgiving Day!

If you’re thinking of letting someone else do the cooking (and cleaning up!) this year, check out a sample of the many area restaurants that will be preparing holiday dinners for Thanksgiving. And please remember the kitchen staff and servers are all working extra hard to create a wonderful holiday experience for you. Be kind, tip well, and be thankful you don’t have to do the cooking this year!

Alioto’s Restaurant

3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

414-476-6900

aliotos.net

Aria

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

414-276-8686

saintkatearts.com

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club

7700 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa

414- 271-7700

lowlandsgroup.com/bucksgiving

The Capital Grille

310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-223-0600

thecapitalgrille.com

Eldr + Rime

2300 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

414-867-9200

eldrandrime.com

Flemming’s

15665 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

262-782-9463

flemingssteakhouse.com

Goodkind

2457 S Wentworth Ave., Bay View

414-763-4706

goodkindbayview.com

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

262-249-4788

www.grandgeneva.com/other-dining-options/special

Iron Horse Hotel

500 W Florida St.

414-374-4766

theironhorsehotel.com

Mader’s Restaurant

1041 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

414-271-3377

madersrestaurant.com

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

414-298-3131

masonstreetgrill.com

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

414-483-5054

packinghousemke.com

The Pfister Hotel

424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

414-273-8222

thepfisterhotel.com

Playing in the Plants

5601 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

playingintheplants.com

Saz’s

201 W. Walker St.

414-256-8765

sazsholiday.purely.it/sazs-hospitality-group/thanksgiving

Shully’s Cuisine & Events

146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville

262-242-6633

shullyscuisine.com

Tall Guy & A Grill Catering

6735 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis

414-777-0770

toasttab.com/tall-guy-and-a-grill-catering/v3

Ward’s House of Prime