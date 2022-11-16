Let the Professionals do the Cooking This Thanksgiving

Anyone who has ever had the dubious honor of hosting and making a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner knows that it is almost too much work for one person. It’s also probably why more and more restaurants offer carry-out and/or dine in meals on Turkey Day each year. Most restaurants will require advance reservations or pre-order, so just like defrosting a turkey you’re planning to cook—don’t wait until Thanksgiving Day!

If you’re thinking of letting someone else do the cooking (and cleaning up!) this year, check out a sample of the many area restaurants that will be preparing holiday dinners for Thanksgiving. And please remember the kitchen staff and servers are all working extra hard to create a wonderful holiday experience for you. Be kind, tip well, and be thankful you don’t have to do the cooking this year!

Alioto’s Restaurant

  • 3041 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
  • 414-476-6900
  • aliotos.net

Aria

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club

The Capital Grille

Eldr + Rime

Flemming’s

Goodkind

Grand Geneva Resort

Iron Horse Hotel

Mader’s Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

The Packing House

The Pfister Hotel

Playing in the Plants

Saz’s

Shully’s Cuisine & Events

Tall Guy & A Grill Catering

Ward’s House of Prime