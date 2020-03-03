Local Farmer Open House Returns with New Farmers, Activities

× Expand Photo credit: Erin Bloodgood Urban Ecology Center

The “eat local” movement has gotten a boost over the past couple of decades through the “Community Supported Agriculture” (CSA) model, in which consumers buy a share of a farm’s harvest each growing season and get direct access to their fresh, locally grown produce. Since 2002, the Local Farmer Open House has fostered that connection between farmers and consumers while encouraging ecologically sound farming practices.

The 18th annual Local Farmer Open House, hosted by Friends of Real Food and the Urban Ecology Center, takes place on Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location (1500 E. Park Place). Those attending this free event will be able to talk with farmers about their produce, growing methods, CSA subscription options and also enjoy some new activities.

“This year, besides the opportunity to meet local farmers and learn how to buy directly from them, there will be more options for omnivores with a meat CSA [from Marr’s Valley View Farms] and community supported fisheries [from Sitka Salmon Shares],” says Anne Steinberg, a member of Friends of Real Food, who began helping with the Local Farmer Open House in 2006. Returning farmers include those from Full Harvest Farm, Cream City Farms, Springdale Farm, LotFotL Community Farm, Three Sisters Community Farm and Wellspring.

Simple Café will also participate in the event this year to sell lunch, and their chef will be doing a cooking demo. “And, last but not least, we’ve added special programming just for children,” adds Steinberg. “They can explore how plants grow and what it takes to grow your very own vegetables. Kids will play farm-themed games, explore decomposers and pollinators and build their own seedling to take home and start their own gardens.”

Workshops include a CSA basics workshop, covering how CSAs work and how to select the farm subscription that’s right for you; a cooking demo with Simple Café, making use of farm-fresh ingredients; and Cooking From Your CSA Box, on how you can use the contents of your CSA box to prepare quick, healthy meals with recipes and tips. There will also be an orientation area available to attendees, where people can ask questions about CSAs, a photo booth and door prizes (those who sign up for a CSA subscription during the open house will be entered to win a door prize gift basket).

