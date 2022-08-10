Lowlands Group Celebrates Fifteenth Year with Café Hollander

× Expand Photo: Café Hollander - cafehollander.com Café Hollander Mequon Café Hollander Mequon

The Lowlands Group is known for its European-inspired cafés featuring scratch-made entrées and extensive Belgian beer selections. The group’s eight restaurants in Wisconsin—Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, and five Café Hollander locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield, Mequon, Wauwatosa and Madison—all promote cycling, bringing neighborhoods together and giving back.

The group launched special menus and events to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its popular Café Hollander restaurant, along with emerging from two years of pandemic challenges that plagued the restaurant industry.

“We have a bunch of activities happening across our places this summer, which has been great for us to kick off again after two years of the unknown,” says Trevor Nackers, director of brand and marketing, Lowlands Group. “Guests have been back out in droves to gather with us again for weekly happy hours at all of our Café Hollander locations. We’ve been excited to again host a bar tent in partnership with the Brookfield Corners summer music series every Thursday night, and additionally partner with Left Bank Wines every Wednesday night for Wine Lover’s Wednesday at our Café Hollander in Mequon.”

Café Hollander kicked off summer with an expanded menu with more than 20 new items. Customer favorites include the Uitsmijter (Outs-My-Ter) Croissant, a popular Netherlands breakfast sandwich. Uitsmijter translates to “eject forcefully.” The sandwich is called as such due to the dish being served in cafes just before bouncers give customers the boot at closing time.

Smorrebrod is Café Hollander’s take on the popular Danish pub dish. The casual, open-face sandwich includes smoked salmon, herb cheese, basil creme fraiche, roasted tomatoes, paprika topped arugula, red onion, radish, hard-boiled egg, toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and butter.

The Mediterranean-inspired Falafel Bowl and the Cauliflower Tabbouleh highlight the light, bright tastes of summer. For hot dog lovers, there’s the Wagyu Royale, a Wagyu beef hot dog topped with bacon, braised spinach, giardiniera, brie, spicy mustard and green onions, served on a New England roll. In addition, look for brunch options like the Farmers Omelet or Berry & Sweet Brie French Toast.

The first Café Hollander opened on Downer Avenue, on Milwaukee’s East Side, in early 2007. The restaurant was inspired by the founders’ travels to the Netherlands and Belgium. Over the last few years, they’ve added a parklet on Downer Avenue and introducing heated private winter domes.

“Europeans, much like Wisconsinites, don't let the cold weather stop them from enjoying the outdoors. These winter experiences have been a blast to continue to build on. Creating unique dining experiences has become a real passion for us in addition to the Grand Café itself,” says Eric Wagner, co-founder of Lowlands Group.

Features at Lowlands Group’s Other Venues

× Expand Photo: Café Benelux - cafebenelux.com Café Benelux Café Benelux

The Lowlands Group also added new features at their other restaurants. Service industry workers are offered specials on Monday nights at Café Benelux in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, which opened just before the pandemic shutdowns, never had a formal opening, but the venue now hosts activities such as weekly Happy Hours, Service Industry Nights on Monday and a Village Music Series in collaboration with Café Hollander on Sunday afternoons. The Prix Fixe Menu offers an affordable date night for two on Tuesdays known as “Twosdate Night.” Prix Fixe lets guests try several items from our food and beverage menus.

The Lowlands Group also supports Wauwatosa Village with “Tavern on the Terrace” with flowers and lush greenery, river views and an outdoor TV airing sporting events.

Centraal Grand Café & Tappery in Bay View enhances the neighborhood by showcasing weekly local musicians. They’ve collaborated with the Bay View Neighborhood Association by sponsoring Chill on the Hill on Tuesdays as well as a curated night of music by local Chill on the Hill artists on Thursdays. “Comedy in the Courtyard” is a partnership with Milwaukee Comedy. The first night sold out.

"Overall, the support we’ve received in our communities for the past 15 years we’ve been doing this is incredible. It’s been an epic journey so far, and we’re proud of the people that have made it happen. We hope to be doing it together for many more years to come,” says Wagner.

For more information, visit LowlandsGroup.com.