Makk’n'Cheese is a Cheese-Lover’s Paradise in Bay View

In a state that loves cheese as much as we do in Wisconsin, a restaurant that makes cheese the star of the menu will always be readily welcomed by the community. Opening in August 2020, during a global pandemic probably made it tougher to draw in the crowds, but Makk’n'Cheese (2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)

has weathered their first year well. So well in fact, that a new location will be opening soon on the East Side at Oakland and Locust, with plans for a third location to open in 2022. If that seems fast, then you likely haven’t yet tried their incredibly cheesy mac and cheese dishes and amazing grilled cheese sandwiches, or you’d understand the need for a location near you.

Unlike the corporate mac and cheese put out by large franchises, Makk’n'Cheese’s offerings showcase a lot of hometown creativity and a truly rich and delicious cheese sauce that will thrill any Cheesehead. They use corkscrew noodles rather than actual macaroni, probably because the bigger noodles hold up better with the sauce and a multitude of toppings. Standout “makks” include the classic Elote Makk ($10.99), which tops the noodles and cheese with proper elote flavors—corn, cilantro, lots of lime, tajin, cojita cheese and hot sauce. Or try a signature Birria Makk ($13.99), which smothers the makk with incredible melt-in-your-mouth-tender chuck roast, pepper jack cheese, cilantro, and red onions.

Texas Style

Grilled cheese fans will love their options at Makk’n’Cheese as they’re just as varied as the pasta toppings. All of the sandwiches are made on thick cut Texas toast style bread and served with a bag of chips and cheese dip. And, before you dismiss the idea of a side of cheese dip—it somehow makes the grilled cheese sandwiches even better! Try the yummy Luxe sandwich ($8.99), cheddar, swiss, and pepperjack melted together with ham, bacon and tomato, and a delicious honey mustard spread. Or go with the Cubano GC Melt ($9.99), which combines swiss cheese, pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and creamy makk sauce into a messy delight for your tastebuds (remember to grab extra napkins).

If you’re looking for something a little less cheesy, the belly-warming tomato soup ($4/$6) is a flavorful option and does pair nicely with a grilled cheese sandwich. The elote is also available as side order ($5), minus the makk, if you want a little extra bite.

One very important special note on Makk’n'Cheese is that, at least on Fridays and Saturdays, they are open until 3 am. Few foods go over better than a nice hot bowl of gooey, cheesy noodles or a buttery grilled cheese after a late night on the town. This is a franchise with a very promising future in America's dairyland.