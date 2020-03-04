New Restaurant at Miller Park to Open March 6

× Expand Photo credit: Lacey Muszynski

The restaurant replacing TGI Friday’s at Miller Park will be open on Friday, March 6. The name of the restaurant, Restaurant To Be Named Later, is sure to trip up Brewers fans who have been tailgating all morning but is based on the ubiquitous baseball phrase “player to be named later.”

The new restaurant takes up the same footprint as TGI Friday’s, including the popular patios in left field. Like its predecessor, it will be open year-round for lunch and dinner. During Brewers home games, fans can purchase tickets for tables on the Home Run Porch, Bullpen Porch and indoor tables along the windows in groups of 4, 5 or 6. The tickets are available through the Brewers’ ticketing system and include a food and beverage credit to be used during the game.

Additionally, there will be some first come first served seating during games, along with a full bar that is accessible by anyone in the stadium. All food and drinks can be taken in and out of the restaurant and bar, which is great news for all those Long Island iced tea fans who like to take them back to their seats.

The menu, developed by executive chef Adam Miller, includes unique ballpark food, local ingredients and trendy takes on comfort food classics. For shareable starters, guests can choose from hand-breaded cheese curds with horseradish ranch and house-made, hop-infused pickles, mildly spicy Korean fried cauliflower with gochujang sauce, nachos topped with smoked brisket and a great take on crispy fried brussels sprouts with pickled chiles, bacon, parmesan and black garlic aioli.

Salads like a street corn elote salad with pickled red onion, cotija cheese and cilantro lime dressing and three different types of tacos, including carne asada, pollo verde and crispy cauliflower, are light meal options.

Sandwiches play off ballpark favorites, like the double play burger with an Angus beef patty, Johnsonville brat patty, Havarti cheese, ale mustard, arugula and a sweet cherry compote on a brioche bun. The Irish sausage is a play on a Reuben, made up of a Johnsonville sausage in a rye bun topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and crispy fried sauerkraut. A grilled chipotle chicken sandwich, other burgers and barbecue brisket are also available.

A handful of more substantial entrées are on offer as well. Wisconsin walleye fish fry is available all the time, and pan roasted salmon is served over an earthy ancient grain mix with mushrooms and roasted vegetables. Steak frites, short rib ragu and brick chicken round out the entrées.

Photo credit: Lacey Muszynski

This is a fun spot to grab desserts, like a Liege waffle sundae made with Purple Door ice cream, cherry compote and candied pecans. Mini donuts coated in cinnamon sugar and served with beer caramel sauce for dipping are packed up in a paper bag to head to your seat.

Restaurant To Be Named Later is one of the best and cheapest places in the stadium to get drinks. There are 24 beers and cider on tap, including brews from Bell's, Good City, Raised Grain, Central Waters and Hinterland, all for $7-$9. All but one of the cocktails are $12, including the Long Island Iced Tea To Be Named Later and a very refreshing River Walk Paloma with Hornitos, Patron Citronge, pineapple and grapefruit.

Daily specials on non-game days will be available starting Monday, March 9, and include $5 Moscow mules on Mondays, $2 off tacos on Tuesdays, half-price wines by the glass on Wednesdays, 50-cent wings on Thursdays, half-price appetizers from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays, $2 off Miller Lite drafts on Saturdays, and $5 Bloody Marys on Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.