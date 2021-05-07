New Skyline Bar + Lounge Features Curated Sake Collection

× Expand Image via No Studios

Nō Studios, the member-driven creative artist community founded by Academy Award winner and Wisconsin native John Ridley, will open a rooftop bar with 360-degree city views and a curated sake collection.

Set to open May 8, Skyline Bar + Lounge features a glass enclosed bar and lounge and two outdoor rooftop patios. It will have stylish lighting, sophisticated lounge couches and high-top cocktail tables. The full bar will focus on sake, a classic Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice.

“By design, Nō Studios has always reflected the influence of East Asian culture,” Ridley states in a press release. “The word Nō, or 能, is the Sino-Japanese word for skill or talent, and an East Asian influence is evident in our building’s interior aesthetic as well. With Skyline Bar + Lounge, we’re hoping to extend that cultural influence through the introduction of a curated selection of sakes.”

There are several styles of sake with many flavor profiles that are impacted by the specific brewing style, rice milling rate and type of yeast used. Generally a clean, crisp and well-balanced drink, sake often contains fruit, floral and/or herbal flavors and aromas. Skyline’s menu includes a wide range of sakes, sake flights and sake cocktails.

Culture of Sake

Tarik Moody, host of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s “Rhythm Lab” and co-host of the foodie segment "This Bites,” has partnered with Nō Studios as their resident sake scholar and enthusiast. Moody became fascinated by sake during his college years while studying at Howard University’s School of Architecture.

“Last year, I decided I wanted to learn more about the culture of sake, so I took a Sake Professional Course, and now I'm a certified sake professional. This is the beginning of a three-year journey to learn all I can and hopefully one day brew my own sake. I’m excited to partner with Nō Studios to share my passion with others,” says Moody.

Skyline is hosting a series of tastings, discussions and events with sake experts and enthusiasts from Milwaukee and beyond. Discussions will cover the interesting history of sake and a sampling of varieties and pairing suggestions, including Japanese inspired tapas. Upcoming tastings for May, June and July are sold out, but Nō Studios is working on adding more events.

In addition, Skyline will feature a different sake each month and offer unique specials. Sake bottles to-go are also available for purchase online and can be picked up at Nō Studios.

Skyline is open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Nō Studios members can also enjoy the bar and lounge Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Skyline follows COVID-19 safety protocols issued by Moving Milwaukee Forward Restaurant and Bar COVID-19 Safety Plan.

For more information or to register for upcoming events, visit the Nō Studios website.