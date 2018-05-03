Nomad Nacional to Open Tomorrow in Walker's Point

Nomad World Pub owner Mike Eitel announced in January that he would open a popup version of the Brady Street soccer bar, Nomad Nacional, at the former La Fuente Restaurant space (625 S. 5th St.) in time for the World Cup. That day is now upon us, as Nomad Nacional will open tomorrow.

The tavern will serve what they are calling “global street food,” and there will be no draft beers, only cans and bottles. Good City Brewing created a special brew for the bar called Nomad Summer Ale to be unveiled at a release party tomorrow from 5-9 p.m. at Nomad Nacional. The party will also debut the full restaurant menu and feature music from DJ Mikey Fast Life.

At this time, Eitel plans to keep the 5th Street popup open until November, with a focus on hosting a month-long World Cup celebration in June. Nomad Nacional will have a World Cup FanZone, that will include large outdoor TV screens, live entertainment, a marketplace and a space for food trucks.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.