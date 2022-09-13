North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week Begins September 17

× Expand Photo: Zócalo Food Park - Facebook Zócalo Food Park Zócalo Food Park

North Shore Bank will again partner with local restaurants for Southside Dining Week, Sept. 17-24. The event celebrates international cuisine in Milwaukee’s southside neighborhoods of Silver City, Burnham Park, Walker’s Point, Layton Park, Cesar Chavez, Historic Mitchell Street and Harbor View.

North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week will feature more than 20 restaurants including MobCraft Beer, Screaming Tuna, Tacos Los Gemelos, Orenda Café and Vientiane Noodle Shop. New establishments joining Southside Dining Week this year include Café el Sol, McKiernan’s Irish Pub, Gyro Palace, Steny’s Tavern, El Atorón Mexican Restaurant, Hot Box Pizza MKE, AsianRican and others. Participating restaurants will each feature a signature dish for less than $15.

The event kicks off Sept. 17 with a live band brunch at Zócalo Food Park (636 S. 6th St.) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Zócalo’s current food entrepreneurs taking part in Southside Dining Week include Mazorca Tacos, Scratch Ice Cream and Hot Box Pizza MKE. In addition to food and drinks, the brunch will include family activities and live music from artists such as Salsabrositas and De La Buena.

New this year, North Shore Bank and local food experts invite the public for a panel discussion, “More Than a Meal: A Discussion of Food and Culture in Milwaukee,” Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6–8 p.m. at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.). Panelists include Tarik Moody of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Emerald Mills of Diverse Dining and Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery and Arthur Ircink of Wisconsin Foodie and Edible Milwaukee. They’ll join representatives from participating Southside Dining Week restaurants to explore how food connects us with the world and each other.

North Shore Bank hopes to repeat the success of last year’s inaugural Southside Dining Week. “We heard tremendous feedback last year from community members and restaurants alike during the first-ever Southside Dining Week, so we’re thrilled that we are able to bring back this event that features the amazing culinary establishments on the south side of Milwaukee,” states Alfredo Martin, area branch manager for North Shore Bank, in a press release. “We’re excited to see some returning favorite restaurants, as well as some new neighbors join us, and we look forward to making this a special week for all to enjoy.”

North Shore Bank will provide a $5 statement credit to its customers when they spend $15 or more at participating restaurants during Southside Dining Week using their North Shore Bank Debit Mastercard. Restrictions may apply. For more information and a final list of restaurants and qualifying menu items, visit southsidediningweek.com. People can also register to enter a giveaway for a chance to win $100 in participating restaurant gift cards.