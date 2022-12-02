November Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: Café Corazón - Facebook Café Corazón Brown Deer Café Corazón Brown Deer

Pilot Project Brewery Incubator & Tasting Room, a Chicago-based brewery incubator, opened in the former Milwaukee Brewing Co. space at 1128 N. Ninth St. In addition to helping up-and-coming brewers get their start, the venue will also feature a restaurant operated by Chicago-based Gemma Foods. The menu features starters, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and larger plates.

Café Corazón opened a new location at 4102 W. Bradley Road, Brown Deer. Café Corazón has locations in the Riverwest and Bay View neighborhoods, and in Mequon. The new Brown Deer location features an expansive 1,550-square foot patio.

Chef Rosetta Bond has opened 1700 Pull Up in the former Tandem space, 1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The restaurant features a rotating menu with options such as Turkey Leg Thursdays and Soul Food Sundays, with dinners such as fried catfish or pot roast, and sides like mac-and-cheese, greens and yams. Drink choices include local beers from Eagle Park Brewing.

A new Shake Shack opened in Brookfield, in a former Perkins location at 585 N. Barker Road. It’s the first Wisconsin location to feature a drive-thru.

This and That

× Expand Photo: Bartollata's - bartolattas.com Dickens Dinner at the Grain Exchange Dickens Dinner at the Grain Exchange

The Bartolotta Restaurants brings its popular Dickens Dinner back to the historic Grain Exchange, located in the Mackie Building (225 E Michigan St.). The Victorian-themed holiday celebration features a three-course dinner in a festive setting that pays homage to the works of Charles Dickens. The Dickens Dinner will be held December 15, 16 and 17, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night, with dinner served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased via bartolottas.com/catering/venues/grain-exchange/dickens-dinners-grain-exchange-december-2022.

Those curious to try boar or antelope will have the opportunity at the next Unframed dinner at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn. Chef Paul Funk: Unframed presents A Wild Game Dinner takes place Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Saint Kate’s The Dark Room will be transformed into a rustic mountain lodge. The five-course meal features pheasant eggs benedict, Rushing Waters trout, boar casoncelli al bergamo, campfire roasted antelope and a dessert of wild currant eccles cake (a small, round pie similar to a turnover) and brown butter. Tickets are $200 per person. For reservations, visit saintkatearts.com/events/chef-paul-funk-unframed-presents-a-wild-game-dinner.

Lowlands Group will bring back their popular Lowlands Winter heated outdoor structures—including domes, globes and Northwoods shanties—to their eight grand café and supper club locations throughout Milwaukee and Madison.

× Expand Photo: Hacienda Beer Co. - haciendabeerco.com Hacienda taproom Hacienda taproom

Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen (2018 E. North Ave.) revealed its revamped drink and food menu. Chef Ashley Turner created a menu featuring a Southwest-inspired array of shareable bar bites, sandwiches, taco plates and vegetarian snacks. Look for smoked brisket, chicken fried steak sandwich and cheddar stuffed avocado among the featured items.

Closings

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 740 N. Plankinton Ave., closed and the historic building is for lease. The chain brewery and restaurant has been a Downtown riverfront staple since 1997.

Iron Grate BBQ Co., the popular wood-fired-barbecue restaurant at 4125 S. Howell Ave., closed Nov. 20.