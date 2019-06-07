Pizza Man and Pete's Pops Among the New Food Vendors at Summerfest

× Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. New food items this year include (clockwise, starting top left): Saz's roasted mushroom flatbread, Mille's Italian beef and sausage combo, Pizza Man and AJ Bomber's Big Gig™ Burger

Summerfest has announced new food and beverage options for the 2019 event, which runs June 26-30 and July 2-7. This year, a beloved local restaurant joins the lineup along with plenty of tasty new options at your favorite vendors.

Pizza Man takes a booth for the first time this year and will be located on the south end of the grounds in the American Family Insurance Amphitheater forecourt. They’ll be selling their signature cracker crust pizzas whole or by the slice with various toppings. In addition, they’ll serve up deep-fried eggplant fries with marinara for dipping (piggy backing on the popularity of Venice Club’s eggplant sticks, perhaps?).

Another local business has joined the vendor list this year: Pete’s Pops. Though they don’t have their own space—they serve only popsicles, after all—they’ll be available at both BelAir Cantina locations with four summertime flavors like salted watermelon and coconut lime.

Two new bars are also joining the vendor lineup this year. The Red Bull Bar will be located next to JoJo’s Martini Lounge on the south end and sell, unsurprisingly, Red Bull cocktails. And Vintage 1968 Wine Bar will serve wines by the glass and bottle. It will be located along the lakewalk on the south end near the BMO Harris Pavilion.

Three established vendors are adding locations on the grounds this year. BelAir Cantina will have a second location in the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard area. Sil’s Mini Donuts will have another location new to the BMO Harris Pavilion, and Saz’s Express is adding a location in the Ethnic Village on the north end. By my count, that’s now five locations where you can get your mozzarella marinara fix.

Other new and notable food offerings this year include:

• Impossible Burger (a vegan favorite) at Charcoal Grill

• AJ Bombers Smoke Shack Burger combo at AJ Bombers, topped with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, American cheese and served with tater tots

• Italian beef and sausage combo at Mille’s Italian Sausage, a sandwich of Italian sausage topped with Italian beef and bell peppers

• Piggy Mac sub at Cousins Subs made with pulled pork, mac and cheese, bacon, smoked gouda and sautéed onions

• Meatball cone at Venice Club, a handheld, cone-shaped bread roll stuffed with Italian meatballs, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

• Sriracha cauliflower bites at Saz’s, deep-fried battered cauliflower florets with mojito dipping sauce

• Roasted mushroom flatbread at Saz’s topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, fontina and parmesan cheeses and truffle oil, with optional steak addition

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Roasted mushroom flatbread from Saz's × 2 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Italian beef and sausage combo at Mille's Italian Sausage × 3 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. AJ Bombers Smoke Shack Burger and Big Gig™ Burger × 4 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Piggy Mac sub at Cousins Subs × 5 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Pete's Pops will be available at BelAir Cantina's two locations on the grounds × 6 of 6 Expand Photo credit: Summerfest/Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Sampling of what will be available from Pizza Man Prev Next

On the liquid side of things, new beverages this year include Bubly sparking water; Citrica Mexican Ale from Lakefront Brewery; Sporten European Lager from Water Street Brewery; Watermelon Gose, Luau Krunkles and Hoppin’ Bubbly IPA from Terrapin Beer Company; and almost a dozen various wines at Vintage 1968.

