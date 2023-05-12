Pizza Man Brings Classics and New Creations to Their New Digs

Photo by Sheila Julson Pizza Man Pizza Man

Pizza Man has moved to a new East Side location, 2060 N. Humboldt Blvd., after a decade on Downer Avenue. Fans of the 53-year-old restaurant can still find the classics Pizza Man has been known for—a variety of thin crust pizzas, appetizers like the eggplant fries, and an extensive wine selection— along with exciting new options like Roman style pizza.

Pizza Man’s new home is the former site of Stubby’s Gastropub. Holli Behrens, general manager of Pizza Man, explains that Stubby’s had more of a bar vibe, with a pool table and large bar. “We brought a lot of the Pizza Man charm from the Downer Avenue location,” she says. Those touches include artistic chandeliers made from wine bottles, and the wood take-out stand, which was disassembled and brought to the new space.

The wooden booths were brought over from Downer Avenue, including the popular Booth 17, which is etched and scrawled with the names of people who had dined at Pizza Man over the years. The booth lives on in an intimate corner that’s ideal for a date night.

“This booth was under stairs on Downer,” says Behrens. “When word got out that the Downer location was closing and we planned to move, many people asked about this booth and wanted to buy it.”

The former Stubby’s space included an extensive 53-line tap system. Regional General Manger Jay Culp says they had originally planned to use all of the tap lines, but because they contain brass, it would have affected the flavor of the wines on tap. The system had to be modified, which Behrens notes slightly delayed opening. There are 36 lines in use, with 12 wines on tap, 16 craft beers, and four craft cocktails such as cherry-lime mojito or honey bourbon sour.

Approximately 50 different wines are available by the glass and/or bottle. Guests can also choose from canned or bottled domestic, import and craft beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options.

The new location allows for a spacious patio, which seats 75 and offers serene views of the Milwaukee River. There are high-top and low-top tables, mounted TVs, a heater and a fireplace.

Traditional and New Pizza Concepts

Pizza Man has built a reputation over the years for creative pizza offerings that please both traditional and adventurous palates. The specialty pizzas feature thin cracker-style crust and include choices such as the Milwaukee ($18/$20/$24), with tomato sauce, Vinny’s Italian sausage, mushrooms and yellow onion.

The Bianca ($18/$20/$24), a customer favorite and one of the vegetarian options, has garlic cream sauce, cream cheese, American Grana Padano and arugula, with truffle oil that lends a pleasing slightly earthy taste.

In addition to the dozen-plus pizza varieties, there are built-you-own options, along with appetizers; salads like shaved Brussel sprouts with arugula and dried Door County cherries; and sandwiches such as the popular Chicken Parmesan.

Chef John Levine is enthusiastic to introduce the Roman style pizza, a rare treat not offered by many other pizza restaurants in Wisconsin. Roman style pizza features an airy, honeycomb crust akin to focaccia or ciabatta bread. The crust is crispy on top and fluffy in the middle. The dough requires a three-day fermentation process.

Levine was inspired to craft Roman style pizza by researching cookbooks, along with local ingredients and flavors. Pizza Man’s Roman style pizza is available in Margherita, Fig and Prosciutto, and a rotating featured variety. It’s cut rectangularly and can be purchased by the slice, half-pan or whole-pan. A breakfast variety is coming soon.

Pizza Man was formed in 1970 by the late Mike Amidzich. The restaurant was a fixture on the corner of Oakland and North Avenues until 2010, when a fire destroyed the building the housed Pizza Man, two cafes, a nightclub and apartments on the second level. Pizza Man reopened on Downer Avenue in 2013 under the ownership of Zak and Sarah Baker. Pizza Man is currently operated by F Street Hospitality. There is a second Pizza Man Location at 11500 W. Burleigh St., Wauwatosa.

For more information, visit pizamanwi.com.