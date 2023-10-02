Rise and Dine with New and Expanded Milwaukee Brunch Offerings

× Expand Photo courtesy Benson's Restaurant Group Brunch from Benson's Restaurant Group

Prepare your palates, Milwaukeeans – local hospitality company Benson’s Restaurant Group is inviting the community to “Rise and Dine” with its new and expanded brunch offerings at two of its signature restaurants.

From the bustling streets of the Historic Third Ward to the peaceful riverfront vibes in Milwaukee’s Harbor District, Benson’s is now offering seven-day-a-week brunch at both The Edison and The Bridgewater Modern Grill.

The Edison, located at 322 N. Broadway, is a 5,300 sq. ft. sophisticated neighborhood grill that opened in July. The speakeasy-inspired bar and restaurant serves indulgent, new American brunch cuisine like crème fraiche pancakes, ricotta scrambled eggs and brioche French toast. Guests can choose between seating for 140 indoors or the 44-seat outdoor front patio.

Two miles south, The Bridgewater Modern Grill recently expanded its popular brunch to include weekdays and introduced a new menu including classic favorites like avocado toast, chicken & waffle, and crab cake benedict, as well as new additions like peppercorn seared tuna salad and tempura green beans. The Bridgewater opened in October 2022 and features Milwaukee’s longest riverfront patio with fire tables for fall dining and indoors the 11,000 sq. ft. restaurant accommodates 165 guests, including a private dining room for group gatherings.

“We know there are only a handful of restaurants in the area where diners can enjoy their brunch fix every day of the week,” said Chris Adams, Chief Operating Officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to expand our hours and look forward to helping Milwaukeeans elevate their mornings with delectable brunch offerings seven days a week.”

Brunch at The Edison is offered daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At The Bridgewater Modern Grill, guests can enjoy brunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.