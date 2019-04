Riverwest Stein Takes Top Honors in First-Ever Milwaukee Madness Beer Bracket

× Expand Lakefront Brewery staff including the founder and co-owner, Jim Klisch, accepted the traveling Beer Bracket champion trophy at Stein & Dine 2019.

Lakefront Brewery's flagship amber lager, Riverwest Stein, won five head-to-head reader voting contests en route to taking the title as the first-ever Milwaukee Madness Beer Bracket champion.

Voting in the final round ended on Sunday, April 7, and the traveling champions trophy was delivered to the winning brewery's beer stand at Stein & Dine 2019.

Riverwest Stein is Lakefront's flagship beer named after the hard-working neighborhood where the brewery was founded. It was the first beer the brewery released in 1987.

Voting in the 2019 Milwaukee Madness Beer Bracket took place over three weekends in late March and early April 2019. Readers voted in head-to-head match-ups starting with 32 beers from Milwaukee-area breweries.

The two beers standing in the final round were Riverwest Stein and Third Space Brewing's Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale.

Thanks to Moran's Pub, Milwaukee Classic Pizza, Gingerz Sports Pub & Grill and Major Goolsby's for making the bracket possible. Please support these local establishments.

× Expand 2019 Beer Bracket - Round 5

Here's a list of all 32 beers competing in the bracket:

Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale | Third Space Brewing Co. Reward Double IPA | Good City Brewing Oktoberfest | Water Street Brewery Rose's Sour | Component Brewing Co. All Work and No Play IPA | New Barons Brewing Cooperative MKE IPA | Milwaukee Brewing Co. Taste Buds NEIPA | Vennture Brew. Co. Straight Chedd Apricot Pale Ale | Broken Bat Brewing Co.

Milwaukee Classic Pizza Region

Coconut Porter | City Lights Brewing Co. BOTM's Up Milkshake IPA | Eagle Park Brewing Co. Pineapple X-Press Belgian Tripel | Sprecher Brewery Naked Threesome IPA | Raised Grain Brewing Co. BatSh!t Crazy Coffee Brown Ale | MobCraft Beer Palladius American Pale Ale | Faklandia Brewery Melms Rye Amber | Melms Brewing Co. Devil Monkey IIPA | Dead Bird Brewing

Gingerz Sports Pub and Grill Region

Juice Packets Citra IPA | Fermentorium Dear Abbey Belgian Tripel | Racine Brewing Co. Ice Age Ale IPA | Delafield Brewhaus Toast Mahone Imperial Milk Stout | Stock House Brewing Co. The Imperative Pale Ale | Enlightened Brewing Co. Unkel Dunkel Dunkelweizen | Bavarian Bierhaus Treffpunkt Kolsch | Gathering Place Language of Love French Saison | Brewfinity Brewing Co.

Biloba Blanc | Biloba Brewing Co. Big Hazy NEIPA | Big Head Brewing Co. Vanilla Porter | Rebellion Brewing Sproose Double IPA | Black Husky Brewing Riverwest Stein Amber Lager | Lakefront Brewery The Cashmere Sweater (Hash Cash) IPA | 1840 Brewing Co. Damn! That’s Good Double IPA | Explorium Brewpub Ach Ya Der Hey-Fe Weizen | Urban Harvest Brewing Co.