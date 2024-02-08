Romantic Dining in Milwaukee

× Expand Valentine's Day dining

Whether you are planning a romantic date night, making the big proposal, or are celebrating your couplehood, a fine restaurant with excellent service and delectable food can set the stage for more romance to come. Shepherd Express readers cast their votes for Best Romantic Restaurant spot in our Best of Milwaukee issue last month. Why not take your significant other to one of these great places as chosen by our readers?

A perennial favorite, Lake Park Bistro (3133 E. Newberry Blvd.) has some serious staying power. For nearly 30 years, this gem of a restaurant has been located in a historic building featuring a gorgeous view of Lake Michigan and has served as a backdrop for more romantic dinners than just about any other place in Milwaukee. Featuring an all French wine list, top-notch service, and a menu loaded with sexy French dishes, this place practically simmers with romance.

If you’re looking for an intimate restaurant with a bit of eclectic flair, and two years in a row of James Beard nominations, Amilinda (315 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is the place to go. Outstanding Spanish and Portuguese inspired cuisine is the star here, coupled with exceptional quality and beautiful food presentation. You can practically feel the sensual warm breeze of a coastal Spanish playa as you immerse yourself in the Amalinda experience. Add a glass of sangria or a bottle of wine, and let the romance begin.

If French or Spanish food is too rich or too spicy, it’s pretty hard to go wrong with Italian. Warm and cozy, Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant (3468 N. Oakland Ave.) will surely inspire love as you dine on delectable wood-fired pizzas, perfectly prepared pastas or a seductively tender rack of lamb. Add in a few glasses of wine and excellent service and you have the perfect recipe for romance.

For some, their love language can only be spoken with high-end meats, and the Milwaukee ChopHouse (633 N. Fifth St.) has that well covered. The modern, posh dining room is all about comfortable elegance, plus phenomenal service which will make you and your special someone feel like royalty. Their extensive wine list, sensuous steaks, fresh seafood and rich side dishes are a wonderful way to inspire romance on a special night out.