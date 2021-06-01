Shepherd Express Presents Margarita Fest 2021

Year after year, beverage and spirits industry publications consistently rank the margarita among the most popular cocktails in America. Come celebrate this delightful tart and tangy concoction at the fourth annual Margarita Fest, Saturday, June 12 at Bottle House 42 (formerly Glass + Griddle).

After a pandemic hiatus last year, Margarita Fest returns with two sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 and include 12-plus margarita samples, munchies and other fun features. The versatility of the margarita lends to lots of creativity, and area restaurants will send their bartenders and mixologists to put their own innovative twists on various styles and flavors of the cocktail. Attendees can sample and vote on the best Don Julio Blanco and Cazadores Resposado margaritas.

Confirmed vendors include Don Julio Blanco; Cazadores Reposado; Bottle House 42; Pizza Man; Brown Bottle; Cazadores Cans; PRP Wine International; Carrie's Crispies; Tamarelo tamarind liqueur; and Remedy Bloody Mary Mix. COVID health protocols will be followed, including any masks and social distancing requirements in place by the city and county.

For more information and updates, visit the Margarita Fest page of our website.