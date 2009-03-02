Spicy Fried Chicken Livers

I know, at first glance this recipe doesn't sound very glamorous, but sometimes you come across a recipe totally by accident. I had just put a chicken in the oven to bake and I was thinking "what am I going to do with this little bag of internal organs?" I'm really not the most adventurous eater, but I do like liver in most forms, so I decided to fry up the chicken livers. My wife had left a bag of parsley and cilantro on the counter, as well as a bottle of Cholula. I think you get the picture. These flavors just work really well together.

Rinse your chicken livers well and then dredge them in flour that you have seasoned with salt, pepper and paprika. I like to use a gallon-sized ziplock bag, as there is no clean up afterward. Heat a suitably sized skillet and coat the bottom of the pan with a high flashpoint oil such as grapeseed or canola or walnut. Sautee your chicken livers until they are nice and crispy. Don't set the flame too high, you want to avoid burning the outside. Take the meat out of the pan and pat dry with paper towel.

Rinse your parsley and cilantro and chop finely. You will need about a ramekin full to do the job. In a large mixing bowl, toss the chicken livers, parsley, cilantro and hot sauce (just enough to add flavor, don't drown the chicken livers) and serve. Enjoy!