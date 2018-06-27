Wisconsin State Fair's Sporkies Showcases Unique Foods

× Expand WI State Fair attendee eating a Loaded Twister Dog

Have you ever had Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites? How about Pig Candy Cannoli, Ants On-a-Stick or The PorkSTACKular? The Wisconsin State Fair’s unusual food offerings have become a main attraction, drawing a multitude of hungry fairgoers with adventurous appetites. Fair attendees can the sample the tasty and even peculiar offerings mentioned above and more during the sixth annual “Sporkies” food competition.

2018 Finalists

All food items entered in the Sporkies competition will be available for purchase during the 2018 State Fair. Fairgoers are encouraged to participate in judging by sampling all of the Sporkies entries and voting for their favorite from Thursday, Aug. 2 through Tuesday, Aug. 7. The entry with the most votes will receive the Sporkies trophy for Fairgoers’ Fave. A panel of local celebrity judges, moderated by Wisconsin Foodie host Kyle Cherek, will choose the final winners at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at the Associated Bank Amphitheater.

Winning or placing in the Sporkies competition has propelled some restaurateurs to rock star status among State Fair attendees. “There are some foods that people really latch onto every year, like the Chocolate Covered Bacon,” said Kristi Chuckel, communications director for the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Last year, State Fair attendees could sample items such as cricket nachos. Although those won’t return this year, past favorites such as last year’s Sporkies winner, the Spaghetti and Meatballs Mozzarella Stick, made by Albanese’s Road House, will return, as will Brew City’s Three Little Pigs Ravioli.

This year’s Sporkies finalists include the Deep-Fried TurDucken On-a-Stick. Inspired by John Madden, it includes fresh roasted turkey, duck confit and fried chicken breast, layered with homemade stuffing and gravy, battered and put on a stick. The TurDucken is then drizzled with WSB Amber beer gravy and Wisconsin cranberry sauce.

There’s also Slim’s PBR Park’s French Onion Soup On-a-Stick, a deconstructed version of the classic soup, which features caramelized onions mixed with mozzarella and Swiss cheese, hand rolled into a wonton skin and deep-fried. Each wonton is cut in half and the end is capped by a baguette crouton and put on a stick. Homemade onion au jus is served on the side for dipping.

Got a sweet tooth? There’s the S’mores Beer Float, crafted by Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub, which features Point Brewery’s Milkshake Malt Porter beer with Cedar Crest Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream, served in a chocolate syrup-graham cracker crumb rimmed glass. A toasted marshmallow floats on top.

Other 2018 Sporkies finalists include Saz’s Breakfast Bombs, and Water Street Brewery’s WI Hot Chicken Bombs. Chuckel said there is a dedicated food finder page on the State Fair’s website that lists the 200-plus food vendors, making it easy for attendees to find specific food vendors. The food vendors are a mix of locally established restaurants with brick-and-mortar locations, along with businesses that operate from temporary roll-in stands or trailers.

Getting a coveted spot at the State Fair can require patience. There is low turnover, and food vendor applications are sometimes turned away. “Most of our food vendors have been here for years,” Chuckel said. “We don’t recruit, and we typically get in more applications than we have room for.”

It also takes more than just a great idea or having restaurant experience to make it at the State Fair; vendors also have to understand how to run an operation in a fair setting and serve high volumes of quality food in a timely manner.

For more information about the Sporkies, visit the Sporkies website.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a 4-pack of tickets here.