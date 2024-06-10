St. Ben’s to Offer Food and Refuge for Its Guests During the Republican National Convention

× Expand Photo via Capuchin Community Service Capuchin Community Services directors Linda Barnes, Assistant Director-House of Peace; Fr. Mike Bertram, OFM Cap., Ministry Director, Capuchin Community Services; Kenny Howard, Assistant Director-St. Ben's Community Meal

The friars of Capuchin Community Services (CCC) have served Milwaukee’s less fortunate, homeless and hungry since 1966. Its two sites, House of Peace (1702 W. Walnut St.) provides food pantry services Monday through Friday. The St. Ben’s Community Meal (930 W. State St.) serves hot meals to the homeless population six evenings per week.

The St. Benedict the Moor Parish’s building, which hosts the St. Ben’s Community Meal, abuts the security zone for the Republican National Convention (RNC). But Father Mike Bertram, OFM Cap. and ministry director for Capuchin Community Services, emphasizes that their meal program will not be interrupted during that time; it depends on hot food being brought in nightly by local volunteers and parishes to nourish people and meet the ongoing needs of those less fortunate in Milwaukee.

“We’re actually planning on expanding services that week,” Bertram affirms. “We want to protect our population, the poor, that come to us so they don’t get confused by all of this or move onto property where they could get into trouble with security.”

The St. Ben’s Community Meal program will serve hot meals Sunday through Thursday night from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bertram says they will work with guests regarding how to approach and enter the building so they can avoid the entire Fiserv Forum complex where the RNC’s main activities will take place.

In addition to hot meals, St. Ben’s will provide comforts such as a cooling center so guests don’t have to worry about finding a place downtown to cool off. “In the middle of July, it can be hotter than blue blazes. Folks can enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, and also enjoy activities, snacks and beverages.”

Bertram says they will also reopen St. Ben’s shelter program for the night, which typically operates during the winter months. “We don’t want folks lost or shut out by some events of the convention. We will offer overnight shelter for the homeless during that week.” The meal hall can accommodate approximately 40 cots for men, and their welcome area holds 20 cots for women.

“We’re bumping up services significantly during that week so we can serve our guests better,” Bertram reiterates. “We have wonderful core of volunteers eager to help. They are so devoted to this, they know how it runs, and they do it with dignity and respect to the guests.”

Capuchin Walk for the Hungry Funds Crucial Food Programs

The 19th annual Capuchin Walk for the Hungry, which takes place this year on June 14 and kicks off Polish Fest, began as a fundraiser but also as a way to promote health among the community and the poor population that they serve.

Last year’s walk brought in $100,000—their most successful walk ever, says Bertram—and helped feed 87,000 people through the nightly St. Ben’s Community Meal program run by the friars. It also provided kitchen staples, toiletries, clothing, school supplies and more at the House of Peace.

“Folks have been very good about supporting us and addressing needs of the poor, particularly in the downtown Milwaukee area,” Bertram says. “Last year’s walk drew almost 1,000 participants. They receive a free T-shirt, and seeing a flood of color as walkers moved along the lakefront was a strong statement about Milwaukee’s support to ministries that serve the poor and homeless in our community.”

Day-of registration for the Capuchin Walk for the Hungry will be available at Polish Fest’s main gate at Henry Maier Festival Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 14; the walk starts at 7 p.m. Registration is $40 per adult and $25 per child.

Participants receive complimentary food and drinks at Polish Fest that night, along with a pass for admission to Polish Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

Bertram is grateful to all of the walk’s sponsors. “Polish Fest has been very good to us. Usinger’s sausage donates one pound of meat product to St. Ben’s for every person that registers for the walk.”

The CCC is seeking additional volunteers for the St. Ben’s Community Meal to help their guests feel comfortable and safer during what’s anticipated to be a crowded and contentious week in the city. They’re also seeking donations of food and drinks. For more information or to get involved, call 414-271-0135 or visit capuchincommunityservices.org.