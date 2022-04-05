Stein & Dine Food Offers Food Samples and More!

× Expand Photo: That Taco Guy - Facebook That Taco Guy nachos

We heard you!

Thanks to your feedback we have increased the food options at this year’s Stein & Dine.

Bring your appetite and sample six flavors of Vollwerth’s sausage: Original, Pizza, Honey, Cheddar Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeño and Hot & Spicy. shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/vollwerth-puts-the-dine-in-stein-dine That Taco Guy is getting ready for festivals season with his taco truck. At Stein & Dine try a nacho sample with their signature Beer Cheese and a side of Texas Candy—candied jalapenos cooked with sugar, vinegar, and other spices shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/that-taco-guy-puts-the-dine-in-stein-dine

Oak Creek cheese maker Alpinage Cheese will be serving up two versions of their signature Raclette, a smear ripened, semi-hard cheese traditionally melted over foods shepherdexpress.com/food/eat-drink/alpinage-cheese-puts-the-dine-in-stein-dine/ Anyone with a sweet tooth will have to save room for Whisked Away bakery’s classic sugar cookies as well as chocolate stout cake, “to be very on-brand with the theme!”

In addition to the food samples, this year Stein & Dine guests will receive a voucher for menu items. General admission gets you a $6 food voucher and VIP admission gets you a $10 food voucher. Options include the baseball-inspired Secret Stadium Dog, Ballpark Nachos, Jalapeno Cheese Dog, Mac Brat (brat, mac & cheese, bacon bits) or the football-inspired Pack N' Cheese and Gridiron Brat—and more!

See you this Saturday at State Fair!

www.steinanddinemke.com