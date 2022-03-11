Alpinage Cheese Puts the Dine in Stein & Dine

× Expand Photo: Alpinage Artisan Cheese - alpinagecheese.com Alpinage Artisan Cheese Alpinage Artisan Cheese

Among the food selections at this year’s Stein & Dine at State Fair Park is Alpinage Cheese. The Oak Creek cheese maker will be serving up two versions of their signature Raclette, a smear ripened, semi-hard cheese traditionally melted over foods whose versatility makes it perfect for pairing with cured meat, as well as pizza, burgers and cheese plates. The mild version is sweet and buttery, the classic version has rich nutty, earthy notes.

Alpinage farmstead cheese starts in Kewaunee county with raw milk of the highest quality that comes straight from the dairy’s herd of Holstein and Jersey cows. The cheesemaking process begins within minutes of milking with fresh raw milk delivered straight from the cows.

After a couple hours of hard work and a little cheesemaking magic, a high quality farm-fresh cheese is made and ready to be aged in Alpinage’s cave-like cellar.

The Cheesemaker’s Story

After moving to the United States back in 2015, Orphee Paillotin began studying the science of cheese making.

Guided by his mentor, founder of Saxon creamery Gerald Heimerl and his daughter, Paula, Paillotin got his cheesemaker license from the State of Wisconsin. He then travelled back to his hometown in France to train under Laurent Mons at the Maison Mons, a world renowned French cheesemaking company.

The Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine runs from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at State Fair Park Exposition Hall C. VIP ticket holders will be admitted at 1 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit steinanddinemke.com.