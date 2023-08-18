Sweetgreen Brings Healthy, Salad-forward Options to Wisconsin

× Expand Image via Sweetgreen Sweetgreen salad Sweetgreen salad

Sweetgreen, a fast-casual restaurant chain with heathy fare like salads, warm bowls, plates and sides, is expanding into Wisconsin. Sweetgreen opened a location in Milwaukee on July 18 at 300 E. Buffalo St., in the Third Ward. A second restaurant opened Tuesday, Aug. 15 at The Corners of Brookfield, 20330 W. Lord Street, Suite G11, Brookfield.

A Sweetgreen location is also planned for Madison.

While in college, Sweetgreen founders Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet noticed how their food options were either one extreme or the other—cheap, unhealthy fast food, or healthy, fresh yet more expensive fare that’s chef prepared and thus required longer wait times. Determined to reimagine fast food, the trio, shortly after graduating, opened the first Sweetgreen store in Washington, D.C. in 2007. Sweetgreen now has a presence in approximately 20 states.

Making Healthy Fun and Approachable

Menu highlights include the Italian Chopped salad, with salami, banana peppers, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, onion, shredded kale and shaved parmesan over romaine lettuce with red wine vinaigrette. The popular Kale Cesar and Guacamole Greens both feature shredded roasted chicken as a protein. The Hummus Crunch Salad is both vegan and gluten-free.

The Warm Bowls menu weaves in global cuisine influences. The Chicken Tostada bowl has blackened chicken, fresh veggies, tortilla chips, warm quinoa and goat cheese. The vegan Shroomami highlights roasted sesame tofu and a portobello mushroom mix, served with rice and shredded kale topped with miso sesame ginger dressing.

Sweetgreen offers geographically specific items that differ by location. Milwaukeeans (along with customers in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit) can enjoy the Miso Salmon Plate from the Locals menu. The entrée features roasted salmon, roasted sweet potatoes, kale cabbage slaw, wild rice and miso sesame ginger dressing. Most bowls and salads are less than $18.

Kids meals offer healthy finger foods attractively arranged in a divided tray. Side menus feature roasted sweet potatoes, or humus and focaccia.

Sweetgreen states that they build partnerships with local suppliers, along farmers practicing regenerative agriculture, a concept of farming that improves soil health and reduces erosion. They state a commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2027, while working toward improving farm animal welfare standards. Their Sweetgreen in Schools initiative partners with FoodCorps to bring healthier options to schools through access and education.

Sweetgreen celebrated their brand launch in Milwaukee by donating one meal to the Hunger Task Force for each meal sold on opening day. On July 22, Sweetgreen hosted a grand opening event featuring music by DJ Bizzon, complimentary Avocado Popsicles from Milwaukee-based Pete’s Pops, and candles by Milwaukee Candle Co.

For more information, visit sweetgreen.com.