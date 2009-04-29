Tomato Salad with Feta

As spring approaches, I remember fondly last summer's fresh, homegrown tomatoes and the salads we made. Luckily, we live in the 21st century, not the 14th, and tomatoes are available year round. The key to this salad is using sheep's milk feta instead if goat's milk feta. The difference in flavor is really noticeable.

For the recipe:

6 medium sized tomatoes of your choosing (I prefer ripe Romas)

1 medium sweet onion, like Vidalia

1 small green pepper

4 oz sheep's milk feta, crumbled

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 table spoon vinegar (I like rice vinegar for this recipe)

Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Dice the tomatoes about the size of a large marble, then the onions and green pepper how you like them diced. I prefer them fairly small. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients but the feta cheese together. When ready to serve, top the salad with the feta and enjoy an incredible burst of flavor. This salad really packs a punch, I hope you enjoy it!