Traveling Beer Garden 2020 Dates & Locations Announced

The 2020 Traveling Beer Garden schedule has been announced, which means Beer Garden season is around the corner! The two Traveling Beer Gardens, dubbed "Roll Out the Barrel" and "Pass Me a Pint," feature beer fire trucks adapted by Sprecher Brewery that serve Sprecher beers and root beer. The two tours will make a total of 10 stops between May 13 and September 7, spending three weeks at each location.

“Spring and summer mean it’s Beer Garden season, a tradition that residents and visitors look forward to each year for the opportunity to experience two of Milwaukee County’s greatest past times – great beer and greater parks,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “When you come to our beer gardens you’re not just there for a drink, you’re there for the experience. We are proud to partner with Sprecher to bring families and friends together and celebrate all that Milwaukee County has to offer.”

“Beer Gardens are a staple in Milwaukee County, and this year our offerings are more vibrant and diverse than ever,” said Guy Smith, Director of the Milwaukee County Parks Department. “As well as operating the two Traveling Beer Gardens, our parks staff operate three permanent beer gardens too.” Over the past five years the Traveling Beer Gardens have generated over $2.5 million in revenue. Profits from the Milwaukee County Parks beer gardens go back to the parks system, helping to fund future parks and trails projects throughout the county. In partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, Sprecher Brewery has donated almost $200,000 for park and trail improvement projects including pavilion renovations, tree plantings and bike rack installations.

Roll Out the Barrel Tour Schedule.

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: May 13 - 31

Doctors Park, Fox Point: June 3 - 21

Grant Park, South Milwaukee: June 24 – July 12

Lake Park, Milwaukee: July 15 – August 3

Greenfield Park, West Allis: August 5 - 23

Pass Me a Pint Tour

Wisconsin Avenue Park, Wauwatosa: May 20 - June 7

Froemming Park, Franklin: June 10 - 28

Kletzsch Park, Glendale: July 1 -19

McCarty Park, West Allis: July 22 - August 9

Juneau Park, Milwaukee: August 12 - September 7

The Traveling Beer Gardens open from 5pm-10pm weekdays and 11am-10pm on weekends. Last call at 9pm. Live music on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information visit www.travelingbeergardens.com

Traveling Beer Garden 5k Run Dates

The Beer Garden 5k run series returns with four runs in 2020. The Thursday evening runs begin at 6pm and all participants receive a race t-shirt and a pint glass full of beer or root beer. Registration will open soon at https://silvercirclesportsevents.com/beer-garden-5k-series