Vennture Brew Company Fosters Community Through Coffee and Beer

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Vennture Brew Co.

Many people that enjoy robust, locally roasted coffee also seem to like experimental beer varieties, and vice versa. The concept for Vennture Brew Company (5519 W. North Ave.), makers of craft coffee and beer, took root while wedding photographers Simon McConico, Jake Rohde and Rob Gustafson embarked on “guy trip beer ventures,” where the trio of friends would visit different cities to check out their craft beer scenes.

After visiting several breweries per day, the guys needed coffee the next morning. “All of us enjoy coffee as well as beer. There’s a lot of flavor overlap with craft coffee and craft beer,” McConico notes. It was also during those ventures that they had experienced the sociable ambiance of tap rooms—a concept that was still uncommon in Milwaukee at the time.

McConico and his partners opened Vennture Brew Co. on July 10, 2018, in Washington Heights. All three partners live within a mile of the shop. The open, airy space combines the comfort of a coffee shop with a knowledgeable, friendly bartender. “If you have questions about coffee or beer, or need a recommendation, we can provide it. It starts conversation in a comfortable atmosphere.” He says they have a diverse clientele that order $2 cups of coffee as well as $8 beers.

Building on Home Brewing and Roasting

McConico and Gustafson were home brewers. Rohde had roasted coffee beans using equipment available for home use. “He had learned a lot about coffee terminology, how to roast, and what to look for when developing flavor,” McConico adds.

Vennture offers single-origin coffee roast. “We have a coffee from Brazil, and an Ethiopian coffee. Sometimes we have multiple beans from a single origin that come from different farms and collectives,” McConico says. They have two single-origin cold brews on tap, along with a decaf cold brew. There’s also a barrel-aged cold brew. “We aged the beans in dry spirits barrels and roasted them. They have the aromatics of whiskey. We’ve also done rum and apple brandy-aged beans.”

McConico notes that tap room models focus on variety and frequently feature new, interesting offerings. While some coffee roasters categorize coffee as light, medium or dark, Vennture lists flavor notes that guide people toward specific flavor profiles they might enjoy.

As for the beer, The Heights, a saison, McConico describes that it “drinks like a Blue Moon mixed with Spotted Cow.” It’s an easy drinking beer with citrus notes and very yeast-forward. Taste Buds is a New England Style IPA made with strata hops. Bruv, the name being a nod to British slang for “brother,” is beer-wine hybrid. They take that same base beer and change up the fruits and spices to create different Bruv varieties.

This past fall, Vennture joined other local brewers in taking a stand for social justice through creating their own versions of Black is Beautiful stout. Black Is Beautiful was started by Marcus Baskerville of Weathered Souls Brewing Company, in San Antonio. Baskerville created a beer recipe to provide to brewers that were interested in making it to sell, with the proceeds from Black Is Beautiful going to local organizations dedicated to social justice. The initiative was launched after the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

“It made sense for us to join in on that,” affirms McConico. “We’re in a diverse neighborhood, and our clientele is very diverse.” Vennture donated $5,000 in proceeds from sales of its Black is Beautiful Stout to the African American Chamber of Commerce. The organization supports the growth and sustainability of African American owned businesses through access to capital, advocacy, business development, and strategic partnerships and promotes economic and educational vibrancy in communities of color.

For more information, visit vennturebrewco.square.site.