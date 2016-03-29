Wellspring: An Organic Farm and More

For more than three decades, the Wellspring organic farm (4382 Hickory Road, West Bend) has not only provided fresh, healthy produce, but continues to offer an array of educational options for adults and children to learn to grow and prepare healthy foods. “We’re about educating people so they see value in getting back to real food and understanding the importance of local food—not only for their own health, but also for the health of the environment, the economy and the community,” said Executive Director Angela Rester.

Founded in Milwaukee in 1982 by educator Mary Ann Ihm, who desired to form a holistic learning space, Wellspring today has educational gardens, hiking trails, a labyrinth, permaculture plantings, fruit and nut trees, and 80 bird varieties on its 36-acre property. Wellspring boasts the longest-running Community Supported Agriculture program—a partnership between an individual or family and a farmer—in Wisconsin. The produce is certified organic and customer favorites include heirloom tomato varieties, carrots and parsnips. “People love our veggies. We have nice, sandy soil, so our carrots grow well and are flavorful,” Rester said.

Like other organizations dedicated to food security, Wellspring helps create future farmers and gardeners and promotes growing food even in the smallest spaces, through container gardening on balconies and patios. Wellspring leads Farm2School efforts for students in the Kewaskum and Grafton school districts. “We teach students about where food comes from, how far it travels, to shop the perimeter of the grocery store where the fresh foods are located, permaculture and growing one’s own food,” Rester said. A number of former Wellspring interns and farm managers have gone on to start farms and community garden projects.

In addition to taking agriculture to the schools, Wellspring serves as an outdoor farm classroom through its summer camps. Children ages 8 through 13 can attend overnight or day camps; teens 14 through 17 years can attend camps that teach agricultural skills, business planning and how to market veggies at farmers markets. Wellspring also hosts field trip groups.

The diversified property has a bed and breakfast and an international hostel. A social space can accommodate board meetings, birthday and anniversary parties. Wellspring hosts classes and workshops with topics covering herbal medicine, fruit tree care, artisanal bread making, garden planning, cooking with veggies, cheese making, fermenting and more, such as the Saturday, May 14 “A Day of Mindful Food Writing” workshop geared for those not just interested in food but also writing about it.

Volunteers are needed to help with farm educational activities and for data input for Wellspring’s virtual food hub, helping connect farmers and growers with wholesale customers.

“Economies are being built on local food,” Rester observed. “We’re building awareness to buy locally and put more money into local food production. It’s changing economies. It’s not just about eating better, but also about improving the health of the economy in the local region.”

For more information, visit wellspringinc.org.